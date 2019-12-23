I doubt most of you are in the habit of buying anything without determining the price before your purchase. Yet we do just that with one of the most expensive items we utilize: health care and pharmaceuticals.
We typically get a prescription and arrive to pay with no knowledge of the cost. A bit more curiosity, research and cost comparison could save lots of money.
If you don’t have insurance, it is critical to comparison-shop. But getting this information is not very simple! I am NOT an expert, but recently learned a great deal on what I previously considered a VERY dull topic.
My quest for information was prompted by a friend asking me to help her determine the out-of-pocket cost for an osteoporosis medication that required injections. Her mother, who has Medicare, had been given the same medication and the hospital bill was $7,000! Her mother didn’t have to pay, but this was not my friend’s situation.
To learn what your particular medication costs before you arrive at the cash register, here are some suggestions:
1. Begin by reading the article posted on the consumer report website https://www.consumerreports.org/drug-prices/shop-around-for-better-drug-prices/ to get inspired. It is a stunning study of five commonly prescribed drugs that shows hundreds of dollars can be saved based on where and how you shop.
2. Next, go to https://www.rxpricequotes.com/ to determine the cost of your prescribed drug in pharmacies in your zip code. It might motivate you to change your pharmacy. Please know this information can change frequently, so verify the online quote with your pharmacist.
3. Get to know your pharmacist well. Ask about discounts, drug coupons, store memberships and retail costs. A “gag rule” forbids pharmacists from telling the cheapest way to obtain a drug unless you ask. Under many contracts, pharmacists cannot volunteer the fact that paying cash may be less expensive than using your insurance. A new Georgia law says that a pharmacist may not be penalized for disclosing such information to a customer.
4. If you have insurance, check your insurance plan’s formulary to determine if medications you are prescribed are listed. (A formulary is a list of medicines and the amount insurance will pay for them). The formulary is included in the boring insurance booklet you receive when you purchase health insurance and is Part D of Medicare plans.)
5. Every insurance plan has a different list of medicines they will cover and their own price! That price listed is the amount insurance will pay for a prescription. You must pay the balance of what isn’t covered.
6. If you don’t have your insurance booklet, go online to get the formulary for your insurance plan. If this doesn’t provide what you need to know, call the number on the back of your insurance card for assistance. Also request a copy of the current benefits booklet.
7. When a new medication is being prescribed, look for it in the booklet. See if it is covered and also determine the “tier” level of the medication. As the tier number increases, so does the cost. Tier 5 medications are specialty drugs and the most expensive. Some require pre-authorization before insurance will pay for the medication.
8. Ask your healthcare provider the name of the new prescription and look it up in your formulary. Some Tier 1 and 2 drugs are free on Medicare Advantage plans, so it’s worthwhile to check.
9. Newer drugs are generally most expensive. If your new prescription is at a high tier level, ask if there might be an older, equally effective medication in a lower tier that can be prescribed instead.
10. Now that you know what your insurance plan will pay, ask the pharmacist for the “retail cash price.” Sometimes the least expensive option is paying the retail price instead of using insurance. Know that cash payments won’t apply to your deductible.
11. Then there is the whole issue of drug coupons, pharmacy memberships, mail order pharmacies and discount prescription cards. That’s more than I can cover in this article, so explore the top five rated discount cards at: https://top5rxdiscountcards.com/ Most pharmacies recognize discount cards. These give you another price comparison tool. The top five were: SingleCare, HelpRX, GoodRX, RXSaver, and WellRX. There was considerable variability in them.
12. If changing insurance companies, look at the cost of your medications in each plan and whether your healthcare provider is in the network to select the most economical coverage before you sign up.
The bottom line is, you have to be a detective and very determined to shop effectively for the best price on any medication you might need.
This issue has become pressing this past month for two reasons: a friend asked for help determining the cost of a prescribed medicine she could not get an answer about her co-pay and it’s open enrollment for Medicare supplement plans. Additionally, I have had to visit three doctors in two days — each giving me a prescription.
Because of my friend’s question the prior week, I decided to look up the cost of an eye drop online before leaving the physician’s office. This information can be found through the drug comparison price list at https://www.wellrx.com/prescriptions.
Also, healthwarehouse.com in Florence, Kentucky, is a Verified Internet Pharmacy Practice Site and mail order pharmacy licensed to sell prescriptions in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. In addition to human medications, they also carry medications found at veterinary offices. Their phone number is 800-748-7001.