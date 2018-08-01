Make your own ’mater sammich
This past weekend we threw a tremendous party to benefit the Rome International Film Festival (RIFF). It was called “Starstruck: RIFF at The Vogue,” and our goal was to celebrate the magic of film and filmmakers. We invited actors to dress as famous movie stars, projected old film clips on the exposed brick walls of the historic space and served kitschy movie theater-style food to round out the theme. We told people the attire was summer cocktail and, boy howdy, was that a mistake.
Let the record show that I take full responsibility for this social faux pas that sent folks into a tailspin of consternation. Full-blown collective confusion ensued and I alone had numerous conversations charged with talking friends off the ledge of uncertainty about how they should dress.
Why in the world do we do that to ourselves? When I came up with the term “summer cocktail” it was in the rush to get the event planned and advertised. In my mind, that description could be interpreted in many different ways, which was our goal. I figured summer made it sound more casual, but cocktail connoted the festive mood we hoped to convey. My intention was to be inclusive, but instead it was confusive which was not conducive to helping people feel that they were getting it right. (Yes, I just made that word up, just like the attire category. I’m on a roll.)
One of the many things that I love about our film festival is that it has always been an opportunity to be exposed to a variety of cultures, traditions and styles, a chance to see things that you may never have even considered. For several days in early November you have the rare chance to watch obscure films and meet people from all over who have come to Rome to show you their unique view of their part of the world. It is truly a magical statement on individuality, and I love it.
When we realized that we had confused people, I quickly did a social media post expressing our intention for people to dress any way they were comfortable and included a late 70s video of a young Robert Palmer performing “Every Kinda People” on Burt Sugarman’s The Midnight Special, a real blast from the past. The song kept running through my head as I attempted to encourage wardrobe self-expression. Gilda Radner once said, “I base most of my fashion taste on what doesn’t itch.” That’s all we wanted, was for no one to feel they had to itch.
At this point, you are probably itching to know why I mentioned ’mater sammiches at the beginning and what in the world they have to do with film festivals and wardrobe choices. In the summertime in the South, it is not at all unique to become obsessed with tomato sandwiches. Pretty much every year some friend or another will post something about the “right” way to make a tomato sandwich, and the great debate will ensue. Of course, there is a standard, traditional, carved-in-stone recipe for the process. Obviously, you must use ripe and luscious homegrown tomatoes, nothing else will do. Big slicer varieties are best, your Better Boys, Beefsteaks or Brandywines, for example. If you’re real fancy you like the heirlooms, such as a Cherokee Purple, but the good slicing quality is critical. White bread is a must, though the quality and brand of the bread varies by taste. NEVER make a tomato sandwich on wheat bread for fear of the wrath of someone who believes they are the god of tomato sandwiches. You must use a good mayonnaise but the brand to choose is fuel for some of the most heated debate of all, though Duke’s is the only right choice. You complete the recipe with salt and pepper to taste, unless your taste doesn’t match the community expectation, bless your heart. Thickness of tomato slices, bread coverage, amount of mayo, distribution of mayo, how the sandwich is cut and consumed, etc. are all up for discussion. It’s really kind of silly how much we care about how such a simple yet heavenly concoction is prepared. Why should it matter to you how I make my sandwich? If I’m not making it for you, why can’t I make it however I like? If I’m not dressing you for the party, why should it matter to you how I dress?
Clearly, we are creatures of structure, of ceremony, of traditions. We want to know we are getting things “right” by the collective standard. It’s hard to stand on your own choices without validation from someone, even if it is just one other. So, we seek conformation over consternation, community over individuality. Jonathan Davis, lead singer of the alternative metal band Korn said, “You laugh at me because I’m different, I laugh at you because you’re all the same.” Some people really know how to dance to the beat of their own drum, but for many of us, it is important to feel a part rather than apart.
I hope that all those who attended the RIFF party felt good about how you were dressed. You all looked fabulous to me because I appreciated that you were there to support our wonderful festival. And, if you want to make your ’mater sammich on wheat bread, it’s totally ok. It’s totally wrong, but it’s totally ok.