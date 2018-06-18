Looking in the mirror
I looked in the mirror and what did I see. I saw an old Geezer looking back at me. His eyes were blue and his hair was grey and he stared back at me as if he knew. His wrinkles were deep but he didn't seem to mind for he had a smile on a face that resembled mine.
I looked at him and laughed out loud and thought that he must be one of my clan. I looked long and hard trying to find one of my kind that he resembled. He didn't resemble my father nor my grandfather but there was someone he resembled in my clan.
I looked at him long and hard and then it came to me, why that old Geezer resembles me! That old Geezer must be me. Naw, I said, no way for I am young and stout and that old Geezer is old and wrinkled. The more I looked the more I knew that old Geezer had to be me. With a smile and a wink he let me know that growing old is not a liability but a treasure to behold.
With a smile I turned and admired the looks of the old Geezer one more time. Why, I thought even with age, he is something to behold. With his pale blue eyes and his hair so white and with wrinkles so deep, he is still someone you would keep.
The "old Geezer" will celebrate his 88th birthday on July 4.