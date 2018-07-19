Long ago and not far away
It is obvious that we are in unusual times as we find our country and the world in a vast argument. I remember when we were elementary school kids and our friends would bother our parents as they talked about the “hard times” until I could understand what they were talking about and how I could find some answers. Then one day after we made a trip into Rome and into a couple of banks, I had my little bank book with me. It showed an $11.50 deposit. Since we were visiting a bank that we had dealt with at the time, I got my little book out and opened it to see that it had a slanted mark from the upper left corner to the bottom right corner. This made me ask what was wrong with my bank book. My dad said that the bank had failed and I wasn’t going to get the money back. I made an argument that somebody had taken my money.
He explained that it was a hard time for banks and some of them were doing their best, but this little country bank was not able to survive. It meant that in this case there would probably be no funds to distribute (though in some cases, the banks that failed probably had something they could distribute). But it bothered me a lot that my bank book said I had $11 but the truth was I didn’t have any left. In the very few years after that, I learned more about economics. It easily disturbed me, not only for my parents but also my neighbors who found themselves in a situation where they didn’t have any money for daily life.
These times became known as the Depression, times when things were so tough that the people were suffering greatly. There are various explanations for this, but lots of people found out that they didn’t have any money left and that they couldn’t borrow money. In this situation there was a lot to talk about who was responsible for getting businesses going. Then the more I learned about finances and the U.S., I found out the problems had to do with national occurrences.
Among the national occurrences was the election of national offices, including the president of the U.S. As an elementary school kid I did get interested, and that outgoing president is the first that I remember with the fact that a terrible depression developed during his service. There are many statistics that we have quoted since then relating the fact that it was really bad times. The president went out with a 16 percent approval rating, which was the lowest approval rating to that time and since then. There was much discussion in my community and home area about the good that could come from the election of President (Franklin) Roosevelt and once that he did become the president, Congress and people all over the country began to look forward to better times.
Soon there was a lot of optimism about how we could realize those better times. In our area of Georgia the good news came with the possibility of electricity, which brought about brighter lights and better water in many ways. I remember my delight as a kid that I would be able to see things better at night and discuss all of the good things that came from this one blessing. One of these blessings was the possibility of having good telephone service, which gradually became very efficient.
I find myself going directly to find those people who have made tremendous advancements towards helping other people. One prime example is the remarkably effective decisions made by President Harry Truman. We had a responsibility for assisting people, particularly in Europe, who numbered a half billion hungry citizens. It was tough business to line up help from other nations, but particularly it became America’s duty to do this big job for the world. I am also reminded that there were others of those who made strides to bring comfort and peace to their neighbor. Right here, I would call attention to the fact that often we have divided our commitments to this kind of service between Democrats and Republicans in feeding so many starving people in Europe.
And now we find ourselves among shouting despots. I am not confident that we can look forward to much improvement as long as we have so many people listening to the negativity being fed to us by people who don’t care what happens to their neighbors or neighborhoods.
Now my chief concern about this situation is so many neighborhoods throughout the world are being destroyed and we are trying to make peace with so many people who don’t want to make peace. Some of them are our own folks who don’t understand the danger, nor do the people scattered across the world. False information comes from the ridiculous Steve Bannon and his concern to control many of the happenings in the world.
The blessings or peace will only come when we realize that we can be personally responsible for many of the good and bad things that happen in the world. I am begging that people be reminded all over the world, particularly in our own community, of the need of prayer for peace. Peace at this juncture in our national life can come only with the strong belief that peace is possible, thus the plea for our world and national leadership can deal with their own consciences and hearts.
Harold Storey is a World War II veteran and a Rome resident.