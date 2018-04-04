LOCAL COMMENTARY: Where to go from here
As the nation marks 50th year of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Assassination that happened April 4, 1968, we still have much work to do to make his dream become a complete reality. Many of the icons that walked with him have passed away. Thanks for the work of his wife, Mrs. Coretta Scott King; on behalf of his legacy before she died. On the 54th birthday of Dr. King, Jan. 15, 1983, she called a special meeting for civil rights organizations to come to Atlanta to discuss the making of Dr. King's birthday a national holiday. This committee had six months to get all the signatures they could. She gave out petitions for people to sign in order for a holiday for Dr. King to become a reality.
I was given a petition from Mrs. Coretta Scott King to get signatures from the 12 counties of Northwest Georgia to present to her by July, 1983. I thank the thousands that signed the petition that was delivered to the committee. This was one of my most exciting civil rights missions for social change.
In the last 50 years I have traveled thousands of miles for the cause of justice and equality regardless of race, creed or color. My initiative is to improve relationships no matter your background. Millions signed the petitions that were delivered to President Ronald Reagan on Aug. 28, 1983, which was the 20th anniversary of his famous speech "I have a dream" that was delivered from the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The Congress passed the bill and President Reagan signed the bill Nov. 2, 1983. Three years later — the third Monday in January, 1986 — the first national holiday was celebrated.
Let us continue to work together and hold on to his significant words that were stated in his last speech in Memphis, Tennessee, at Mason Temple on April 3, 1968, as quoted,
"l have been to the mountain top, and God has allowed me to look, I have seen the promised land. I may not get there with you, but I want you to know as a people you will get to the promise land.”
On April 4, 2018, his mission is not finished. We have come a long way, but we have much further to go. We will make it if we are focused on the things that will bring us together in love and peace for the same common cause, and then all of our mission will be totally acceptable to the almighty God.
The Rev. Bishop Norris K. Allen Sr. is a long-time civil rights activist, community leader and pastor of New Hope Overcoming Church of God.