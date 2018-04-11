LOCAL COLUMNIST: You catch more honeybees with lemongrass oil
I’ve always loved to use the phrase “You catch more flies with honey” for its spirit of kindness in dealing with people. Obviously, we are more appealing when we are pleasant, though many of us seem to have forgotten that these days. I’ll get back to you folks in a minute. But, there is no question that we can accomplish more and attract more positive relationships by being sweet.
What I’ve never understood, however, was why on earth you would want to attract flies? I mean what good are they going to do you? Flies are never welcome to the party! They are dirty, pesky, loathsome insects and I can think of only one reason to attract them.
If your point is to entrap them, as the phrase implies, there are lots of less valuable things to use than honey. Flies are easy to attract, they will come to just about anything. Just ask the skunk cabbage or carrion flower about their method of attracting flies for pollination. Skunk cabbages smell like, well, skunks, and carrion flowers smell of rotting flesh, all with the purpose of being the most attractive thing in the forest to flies and other scavenging insects that can assist them in pollination.
Remember my mention of those folks who have forgotten the benefit of kindness when dealing with others? Yeah, you all just keep reminding us of skunks and rotting flesh and you are bound to attract a good number of those filthy, pesky flies. Have fun with that… and I would love to hear what that gets you.
I can’t help but think that using honey to attract flies is kind of like throwing your pearls before swine. It really gets you nothing good in return for your best offering. Let’s use our best offerings to attract our best assets.
One reason I have been thinking on this phrase, of late, is that swarm season is upon us, honeybee swarm season, that is. In the spring, a strong and well-populated hive can decide that it is time to divide and conquer by increasing the number of bee colonies in the world. In order to reach this goal, scout bees will head out in search of a good tree hole or house hole that they believe could be a good location for a new home. Back at the hive, the bees that will stay behind get to building queen cells in which they will raise a new queen to take over when the old queen takes off for a new world.
As beekeepers, we take this season very seriously. There is nothing better than a free bee colony, so we set about trying to attract them in the best way we can, and we start watching for the sign of queen cells in our own hives so that we might intercept a swarm by splitting the colony ourselves. It is far better that we provide them with a perfectly good new home in a hive of our building than to give them a chance to end up in the wall of your home, or a hollow tree.
One of the many fascinating things about honeybees is that they have one of the most complicated pheromonal communication systems in nature. They have about fifteen pheromones that they emit for eliciting different responses. When a hive swarms, one of the main ways that they keep each other focused on the location of the queen is to release the Nasonov pheromone, named after the man who discovered it, which tells the bees traveling with the queen that, “Hey, she’s over here!”
This pheromone is so attractive to bees that we find it helpful to replicate that scent, which is where the lemongrass oil comes in. Its mild citrus aroma is very similar to that of the Nasonov pheromone. We will often use a few drops of lemongrass oil to attract a swarm to populate a hive box, or to cluster in a spot we can reach.
Swarming honeybees are very focused and calm and should not be feared. They are intent on staying with their queen and finding a new home. We would love to provide them with that home, so please contact me if you see a cluster of bees, and please don’t spray them with a pesticide.
Meanwhile, use your “honey” to catch some helpful “insects” and leave the flies to the skunks and carrion.
Monica Sheppard is a freelance graphic designer, beekeeper, mother and community supporter living in Rome.