LOCAL COLUMNIST: Women and children… last?
Several months ago, when we were experiencing particularly frigid temperatures, Rome First United Methodist announced they would open up their recreation hall for temporary shelter for women and children to get out of the cold for the night. They had a limited number of cots available and knew they were nowhere close to accommodating the number of homeless women and children in our community, but they were trying to help as many as they could.
As I scrolled through the comments on the social media post to see if there was anything I could do to help, I noticed a comment from a young man saying (basically), ‘What about the men? Where are the men supposed to go?’
This was shockingly ironic to me. The entire purpose of the temporary offering was to answer to a small degree a significant question that I, and other members of the recently formed Homeless Women’s Task Force, have been asking ourselves for a very long time, ‘Where are the women and children to go?’ Obviously, this young man was not aware of the lack of options for women who find themselves homeless. That puts him in the norm, sadly. I fear that most citizens of Rome and Floyd County are not aware that this problem even exists.
A woman with children who is simply homeless has no shelter available here, at all. If she is escaping an abusive situation, she and her children can take refuge with the good folks at Hospitality House. If she is struggling with a substance abuse issue, the Women’s Outreach Center will accommodate her and her children while she goes through a recovery program.
The Salvation Army offers four beds for single women, but it is unclear how those are given out since they are a ‘first come, first served’ program. There are no beds available for children who are only homeless and trying to stay united with a parent. Period.
It is easy to think this is not really a problem, since there don’t appear to be very many homeless families around. I mean, do you ever see them? In the Rome City Schools system, there are 350 children who are known to be homeless. In the Floyd County Schools, there are 390. Since this does not count children in foster homes, it stands to reason that there is at least one parent attached to every two or so of those children. This IS a problem.
Davies Homeless Shelter Director, Devon Smyth, believes it is a problem that we can at least begin to solve by establishing a shelter targeted to single women and women with children. There are logical reasons that it is not prudent to house men and women and children together, but the Davies Shelter folks are getting refuge right at their 16 bed men’s facility. There are gardens, pets, communal meals prepared onsite, and significant assistance and mentorship to help the men who stay there get back on their feet. And theirs is one of numerous options available for men in the area.
Smyth tells the story of a middle of the night call she received that has haunted her and drives her desire to establish an equal opportunity for women and children. She answered the phone expecting a need at the men’s shelter, but on the other end she heard the frantic voice of a woman who was driving around town with her children asleep in the car, trying to figure out a safe place to stay. The fact that she was even calling was unique. Many women with kids are terrified they will lose them to foster care if their homelessness is discovered. While this is not usually true, it is a legitimate concern. Floyd County has so few foster homes, families are often separated and children placed in other counties, making it difficult for parents to maintain contact.
The Davies Shelter, with assistance from Task Force community partners, is working hard to create a new facility to support and house women and children, and the ‘Ruth and Naomi Project’ is well on its way. Smyth says that $90,000 of the needed $250,000 has been raised, and potential properties have been targeted. If the opportunity to contribute to the cause arises, don’t just think about it, do it!
Together we can stop putting women and children last, and offer our community’s best support to all who find themselves in need.
Monica Sheppard is a freelance graphic designer, beekeeper, mother and community supporter living in Rome.