Most of us older members of the Rome/Floyd County community can remember the times when we would run to the house calling to our parents, saying, “She/he called me a bad name, and she also said some ugly things about you, Mom!” Believe me when I say these were the same playmates that we had been playing with all week. These were not strangers from another town and these were the same playmates that we were going to play with the next day. The adult would say “Oh! Son/daughter, do not let that bother you. Remember what I have always told you children, ‘Sticks and stones may break your bones but talk will never hurt you.’” We remembered the saying well because as we were running away from the playmate, we would go skipping home looking back saying, “Sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me.”
That was their way of calming the children down. Our parents and teachers knew better than that and we know better now as well. All of us with any sanity who have not grown callous realize that words matter. Now that the American people have spoken, all of us individually and collectively must hold ourselves accountable to remember the Scripture states that every word, every thought and every deed must be accounted for when it comes to the judgment.
We know that humans are only one step from the unreasoning animals when it comes to behavior, and that is why I am sure God reminded Adam that he was to have dominion over all living creatures. God knew that it would not take much to pull man to the level of the unreasoning creatures. We must remember that God gave us extra. If we fail to use the ability to reason and think, that leaves us vulnerable to unclean words, thoughts and deeds.
Jesus saw this truth just before going to the cross. (As if he did not already know). The God-fearing people of his day were caught up in the frenzy of that mob mentality. That mental place where man can go where there is no reasoning. Just before Jesus was taken to the cross, Pontius Pilate gave the people an opportunity to save Jesus. (I am so glad that they did not save him. He would not have been able to save us from our sinful selves).
The people were asked by Pilate, “Whom do you want me to release today, Jesus or Barabbas, since it is the custom for me to pardon one of the accused of the day?” One individual cried out, “Release Barabbas!” and without thinking the entire crowd began to cry out, “Release Barabbas!” The chant got louder and louder until even the good, clear thinkers among them were chanting it with vigor and got caught up in the emotional frenzy of the situation. Be you reminded that Barabbas was in prison for murder and for taking part in the insurrection against the Roman forces. At that moment the people lost their sense of mind and were crying out against themselves as well as Jesus.
Looking back on this Biblical incident reminds me of how some years ago Stephen’s dog, Jack, had lived peaceably around our back door neighbor’s goat. One day several community dogs came through the yard, and Jack got excited because he was not used to being around other dogs. He left the yard and went to the neighbors’ yard with the other dogs. Their presence startled the goat that was tied up to a clothes line where he could run with limited freedom. The dogs were startled as well by the movement of the trapped, unsuspecting goat, and one dog began barking. One bark led to the other dogs barking and before anyone realized what was about to happen the three dogs barked themselves into frenzy and all three of the dogs attacked the innocent goat. The goat was killed quickly. The owner heard the dogs, and by the time he got outside the goat was dead while the dogs stood around as if they were trying to figure out what had just happened. They were looking at each other and looking at us for an explanation. We humans behave in that manner many times. We create or enliven monsters in ourselves and among ourselves and stand around trying to figure out where the monster came from, especially when we believe or act as if words do not matter.
Words do matter. As we move forward, now that the election is over, let us remember that, as our mouths fly open to speak the same rhetoric that has come out of the mouths of others that have been adulterated with callous poisons, words matter. We cannot say, “Well, I did not know that.” We have the word to help guide us. Paul’s words to the Philippians sum it up for us all when he writes, “Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things...” — Philippians 4:8, KJV.
Words do matter. Let us not be a participant in the “goat killing.”
Willie Mae Samuel is a playwright and a director in Rome.