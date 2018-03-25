LOCAL COLUMNIST: When Harry met Sally at the culture wars
I recently read an article claiming that the worst offenders for rejecting free speech were found at liberal college campuses. Though I am suspicious of internet claims, this one sadly has a ring of truthfulness to it. When I asked my Tea Party friend if this sounds like political correctness, he quickly agreed. When I further asked whether such political correctness drives him crazy, he said “Oh, yes!”
I have a theory about the origin of what now plays itself out as political correctness. My church upbringing was very clear in teaching me that my reputation was strongly colored by those with whom I associate. If my friends were looked on with suspicion, my character would also be in question. Furthermore, I was taught that silence in the face of wrong doing was both cowardly and an outright rejection of my claim to be a Christian. Were I to be in a group that drank alcohol, smoked, told dirty jokes or was racist, I was supposed to clearly and openly challenge the bad behavior. Passive silence or ignoring the wrong doing was to condone it and to participate in it.
In considering my theory, I can believe that good intentions have too often gone to extremes in the refusal to hear controversial speakers. I also strongly believe that our divided culture has seen predatory sexual behavior, easy acceptance of bullying and the abandonment of ethics in favor of profit, power, and nostalgia. Because I believe that people with different opinions need to talk to each other and to keep open minds, I try to use my best bedside chaplain skills to hear and understand — and then to write. Allow me then, to create Harry and Sally, two people of good will but with very different perspectives on life.
This Harry grew up in a small, traditional Christian church. His beliefs have changed over the years with education, experience and exposure to a wider faith background than he ever knew existed. One of the ways his faith evolved is his sense that issues of social justice are important alongside issues of personal integrity. Harry is troubled to know that white churches have a history of rationalizing slavery and remaining silent in the face of ongoing racism. He has an inclusive understanding of who might be considered a “neighbor,” determined by teachings of Jesus. Harry is patriotic but recognizes that there are many ways our country could be better than it is. Harry is not always comfortable with the cultural changes, but his leaning is to accept, to adjust, and to embrace change as normal.
This Sally also grew up in a small, traditional Christian church. Sally’s perspective has not changed a lot from that with which she grew up. Her faith is a firm foundation; she respects the authority of the Bible and interprets it literally. She works outside the home, is a mother, and is active in both her church and in community events. Sally is warm and caring in the ways she treats those she encounters. She is most comfortable with tradition and traditional roles. The social justice issues that Harry associates with his faith life seem more political to Sally. She is not “against” any individual, but really does not approve of rallies, unrest, and criticism of the status quo. She tends to see such actions as trouble-making and unpatriotic. Personal responsibility weighs far more heavily for Sally than does a claim that powerful social forces dominate people’s behavior.
Harry and Sally, as imagined above, are but minimal sketches. And yet they very likely choose different churches, different news media outlets, different political parties and different positions on the controversial issues of our day. If they were to meet, would they be friends or would they yell at each other? Should they label each other liberal/conservative, they may well become suspicious and defensive. I wonder what it would be like to seek all the ways they are alike. It seems to me that we do different all too naturally and that different is not working so well for us now. There is a lot of talk about coming together, but doing so requires moving out of a comfort zone of people just like oneself. It requires patience, respect and intentional listening. But it can be done, and it can be fulfilling of our deep need to be in community. Let’s talk…
The Rev. Gary Batchelor is an ordained Baptist minister and active church member. He is retired after a nearly 40-year local ministry as a hospital chaplain. His particular interest lies in issues of faith and culture.