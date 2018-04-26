LOCAL COLUMNIST: What’s on my desk
I wonder if much can be discerned about a person by what is on the person’s desk. I am a paralegal and there are several books on my desk at all times. There are two books on legal writing, a legal thesaurus, “Webster’s New Thesaurus,” “Webster’s Home and Office Dictionary,” “Words that Make a Difference” and “Georgia Automobile Insurance Law.”
There are two antique china coffee cups, each of which are filled with paper clips. There are two stoneware mugs, each of which are filled with pens, pencils and highlighters. A small decorated box, on the corner of my desk, holds binder clips, an eraser and a staple remover. A small painted box my husband brought back from a trip to Paris holds several flash drives and ink refills for my fountain pen. Along beside that box sits a red paperweight which I use quite a lot. Next to my telephone is a miniature Brighton clock. Of course, my computer is on my desk as well.
What is the most fun to notice about my desk are the zany, just-for-the-fun-of-it items. A miniature Etch-A-Sketch. A colorful butterfly slinky. Two miniature teapots. An old fashioned wooden top which I bought at the Spring Arts Market last year. Remember the California Raisins? Yes. I have one of those on my desk.
The mugs filled with pens and pencils? One of them has a pencil with a figure of Tigger (of Winnie the Pooh fame) on it, as well as a tall ballpoint pen with a Winnie the Pooh figure.
My desk is not a junked-up nightmare. It is a delightful, eclectic array of things. Like the UGA bulldog figurine, complete with his red sweater. Mama gave it to me, it sits on my desk next to my telephone.
Although I am professional and take my work seriously each day, I like to have fun. There is no reason not to have a little fun … even at work.
It is obvious that I am close to my family— the walls of my office are filled with family pictures. One of my favorites is a picture of my son at Zion National Park in Utah. Next to that picture is a framed collection of pictures I took of Zion National Park and Bryce Canyon. Another favorite picture is that of my granddaughter at dance class. She is 3 years old. Cuteness overload.
A large grapevine wreath hangs on the door of my office. A pastoral painting, which hung over the piano in the living room at Mama’s house for over 40 years, hangs on yet another wall. Below that painting is a bulletin board filled with notes and calendars. That bulletin board also contains my collection of patches from Colorado, Utah, Nevada and Arizona. Perpendicular to that is a blue and white quilted wall hanging which Mama made for me several years ago.
I adore the Grand Canyon and have hiked it many times. On one trip there I hiked to Phantom Ranch, which is at the bottom of the Grand Canyon. I camped out for two nights, did day hikes and hiked out on the third day. My daughter knows how much I like the Grand Canyon. On one of her trips there, she took a fabulous picture of the canyon, framed it and gave it to me for Christmas one year. It hangs over the filing cabinets.
My paralegal certificate from Emory hangs next to a matted and framed picture of Georgia’s historic sites and a picture of the water wheel from Berry College.
When you visit my office you could make judgments about me as surely as you could if you scrutinized my desk. My office is comfortable, and welcoming. Every day I talk to all kinds of people from blue collar to blue bloods, and everywhere in between, and I don’t dumb it down. I get a lot of compliments on my office from the clients with whom I have meetings. They are nervous about their situations. So if they play with the miniature Etch-A-Sketch on my desk while I talk to them, that is fine with me. People really should not take themselves too seriously … and I am happy to help with that.
Native Roman Pam Walker is a paralegal and welcomes email to her at pamtwalker@gmail.com.