LOCAL COLUMNIST: We are remarkably like the sea
We can always find our purpose in the sea. I am reminded how we do that as I walk along the surf, sunny salty breezes grazing my face; how could we not ponder our purpose here on earth in this vital and amazing environment? It is in becoming the very-best-version-of-ourselves that is our purpose. Two obscure creatures and one object from the sea have given me life-giving answers to this intense and complicated question.
Our purpose is to become fully the person God created us to be. He has placed beautiful examples of how we can accomplish this by appreciating what we find at our feet while walking along the seashore. Thinking upon the pelican, driftwood and sea sponge, the latter two often deposited along the oceanfront after a storm, we see how their purpose is accomplished.
We are imperfectly perfect just as these creatures and objects coming from the sea. We become the very-best-version-of-ourselves in that imperfectly perfect state as we live intentionally and purposely for Him.
Mesmerized by the flight of pelicans gliding inches above the water, we see they take very little time for rest. Aren’t we a lot like that — in motion all the time, thinking about our next meal and flying onto our next activity? Our winged friends teach us how to become imperfectly perfect as they exist cohesively and peacefully with the sea and other water birds. You will often discover small white birds following the same pelican for hours, even as they change fishing spots. They float together harmoniously for long periods of time and, sometimes quite by accident, the pelican will share leftover delicacies with his feathery groupies. We become the very-best-version-of-ourselves when we share what we have and allow others to come alongside us, even when we don’t want them to.
After a blustery storm you can view expired sea sponges dotting the shoreline. These obscure creatures remind us how we can become the very-best-version-of-ourselves as well. They have no brain, organs or central nervous system, yet they continue to thrive and reproduce. Sea sponges can only survive and function by attaching themselves to a solid foundation, rock formations or the ocean floor. We should be like those sea sponges as we become the very-best-version-of-ourselves, rooted and inextricably attached to the strongest foundation of all, God and our faith. Even as these inert creatures come loose in a storm, they have fulfilled a very important purpose: they help other sea creatures to flourish and survive by providing them a home. Their sieve-like structure, becoming home to over 15,000 other sea creatures as they pass through and take up residence inside of them! Should we take on traits like these spongy allies? We can become floating particles of each other, coming together to fulfill our purpose. We do this by attaching ourselves to God — our imperfection becoming perfection as we fulfill His purpose in our lives. Sharing what we have, housing others in our hearts, which helps everyone to flourish.
Finally, we are remarkably like driftwood floating in from the sea. These weather-worn sculptures can spend many years in their briny home before arriving at their final destinations, creating an entirely unique and wonderfully-made entity. It is this process of tumbling around the currents of life that creates the perfect you! We become like buoyant pieces of art, eventually becoming smooth, beautiful and perfect. Our hearts soften with life’s waves of trials, as does the driftwood. Then we are ready to receive His love so we can give it away to others. Are we like that? What is our purpose? We are certainly weathered but soft and beautiful.
Are we like the pelican, sharing what we have been given and depending on each other? Or, are we like the sea sponge, attaching ourselves to a solid foundation and embracing our imperfection as we reach out to each other so that we can function perfectly as a whole? Or, have we become like driftwood, smoothed over by life’s trials to become a beautiful and imperfect piece of art. We can find answers to our question of purpose in mimicking the instinctual behaviors of these innocuous marine creatures and looking more closely at the objects brought to us from the sea. Our imperfection is actually perfection as we become the-very-best-version-of-ourselves, sharing what we have with others and attaching ourselves to a solid foundation as we fulfill our God-given purpose.
Roman Betty Schaaf is a volunteer, a writer, a sojourner and a self-described wellness addict.