LOCAL COLUMNIST: Valor. Courage. Achievement. The Harris Boys of Cedartown
Monday, May 28, is Memorial Day, at which time our attention turns to veterans. We are particularly focused on those who gave the supreme sacrifice in defense of this great nation of ours. Capt. Charles Dashiell Harris and his family, of Cedartown, comes to mind.
Killed in France on Oct. 20, 1918, Capt. Harris’ compelling story will be featured in next week’s column. A graduate of West Point, he was a high achieving young man and he had a remarkable family. Their ancestors were judges, physicians, preachers, college presidents, military officers and statesmen.
MY DAUGHTER ONCE SAID, “…no matter what we achieve in life, or how well we do, we wouldn’t be able to do any of it without a loving family standing behind us.” Indeed. The Harris brothers, of Cedartown, clearly depict this ideal. These sons of Georgia had illustrious careers in the military, medicine, education and politics.
THE PATRIARCH: A surgeon in the Confederate Army, Charles Hooks Harris, M.D., was married to Margaret Ann Monk and they had ten children, five of whom were sons. Their sons were James Coffee Harris, Major General (USA Ret.) Peter Charles “Charlie” Harris, Georgia Senator William Julius Harris, Seale Harris, M.D. and Major (USA Ret.) Hunter Harris.
JAMES COFFEE HARRIS was the oldest son in this family. He received an honorary degree from the University of Georgia and served as superintendent of Cedartown public schools from 1890-1892. From 1892 to 1911 he was superintendent of Rome City Schools. He served as superintendent of Floyd County Schools from 1920 to 1930.
MAJOR GENERAL (USA RET.) PETER CHARLES HARRIS served in the Army in World War I. He was responsible for sending all telegrams to families of soldiers informing them their son was killed in action. His son, Capt. Charles Dashiell Harris, was the only Harris family member who served on a World War I battlefield. More about Capt. Harris later.
SENATOR WILLIAM JULIUS HARRIS: July 28, 1905, Senator Harris married Julia Knox Hull Wheeler in New York City. She was the daughter of Confederate General Joseph “Fighting Joe” Wheeler. Sen. Harris attended the University of Georgia from 1888 to 1890. He was a member of the Woodrow Wilson Peace Delegation in World War I. A member of the Georgia Senate, he suffered a heart attack and died while in the Senate office, April, 1932.
LT. COL. SEALE HARRIS, M.D., an internationally known and respected military physician, edited the journal “War Medicine,” published in Paris. While serving overseas he was decorated for meritorious service by General John J. Pershing. The owner and editor of the Southern Medical Journal, Dr. Harris’ writings include more than 100 contributions to medical literature and books. Awarded the 1949 Distinguished Service Medal of the American Medical Association, he was widely respected among doctors.
MAJOR (USA RET.) HUNTER MAXWELL HARRIS is the youngest son in this great family. Married to Lula Allen, they introduced then Lt. Dwight D. “Ike” Eisenhower to his future wife Mamie Doud! I tried to find out more about Major Harris’ military career, though I could not.
100 YEARS AGO THIS YEAR, WORLD WAR I ENDED. We lost too many of our best and brightest young men in that awful war, young men such as Capt. Charles Dashiell Harris.
Capt. Harris is descended from judges, physicians, preachers, college presidents, military officers and statesmen, and I envision the Harris family inspiring him to achieve great things. I imagine a loving family who encouraged him all his life.
It is veterans such as Capt. Charles Dashiell Harris and the others in his family whom we honor annually on Memorial Day.
Next week I am going to tell you about Capt. Harris, his story and what happened to him October 20, 1918 in France.
Native Roman Pam Walker is a paralegal, a history enthusiast and an avid reader of Southern fiction. Readers may email her at pamtwalker@gmail.com.