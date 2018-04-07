LOCAL COLUMNIST: Underground Rome
My daddy had a real enthusiasm for history. Georgia history. Rome, Georgia’s history. He had an encyclopedic knowledge of local history that was nothing short of fascinating. When our family went somewhere for the day, Daddy would tell us all about the area we were visiting, and we invariably looked up to see a small group gathered ’round to listen to him. My brother and I always felt like we had our own personal tour guide. And we did.
Last year, remember when they offered the “Underground Rome” tour? My husband and I went on Saturday afternoon. Throughout the tour, I often thought, “Daddy would’ve loved this!” He told me many times through the years about the flood through downtown Rome. He told me about the airboat that came up Broad Street, from the Coosa River, and turned left on Fifth Avenue in front of the Forest Hotel. Yes. The water was that deep! Can you believe that?
Daddy also told us that when they drove the airboat up Broad Street, I believe the sheriff got very aggravated. It seems the air from the boat blew into the buildings, which they tried to clean up. He told me that story ever since I can remember. I always believed it to be true. I later learned that many Romans thought it was a legend. One of the reasons I always believed it to be a true story is because the flood on Broad Street was 15-feet deep. That is more than deep enough to accommodate an airboat.
That same year, there is a story that two men in a rowboat made a mark on the old Masonic Temple to indicate the high water. It was, I believe, on an inside door at the main entrance. In recent years some workmen discovered the mark but said it was waist high. Then somebody reminded them the level of Broad Street has since been raised 8 feet.
Next to that fountain near the Forum is a high water mark from the late 1880s. I realized I am standing on a spot where the water from the nearby river was over my head. March 29, 1886 there was a flood after 7 inches of rain fell. Talk about spring rains. Wow! In 1892 there was another flood. That prompted the Rome City Council to decide Broad Street needed to be raised. I don’t know a lot about the engineering feat involved, but I imagine it may have been a bigger challenge then than it would be these days.
In Rome’s early days, the expectation was that the rivers would continue to be the primary way commercial goods would be transported. For many years that was the case. Cotton was the primary commodity delivered to Rome via riverboat. Also, locally grown cotton was loaded onto riverboats and sent all over the country. That is the reason, of course, we have the historic Cotton Block. You know that bridge over there by Bridgepoint Plaza, the one with the lighted American flag? Unlike a drawbridge which is raised to allow boats to pass through, that one pivoted to allow riverboat access down the river. Years ago, that historic bridge was condemned. It was destined to be destroyed. But when they tried to demolish it, they were unable to do so. I think that worked out well. It is, as you know, a great pedestrian bridge and bicycle path.
It was very interesting to see Mark Cochran explain the old drawings of Broad Street, pre- and post-elevating. It is yet another example of Romans appreciating and promoting its history. Underground Rome was a 130 year old mystery. I’m glad it has been solved. Thank goodness for the levees!
Native Roman Pam Walker is a paralegal and welcomes email to her at pamtwalker@gmail.com.