LOCAL COLUMNIST: Treasure found on the Emerald Coast
Don't let the charred remains of palm trees and pines, created by a controlled burn, in St. Joseph Peninsula State Park deceive you — this is the location of one of the best treasures to be found on the Emerald Coast. The term Emerald Coast was coined in 1983 by junior high student Andrew Dier, who won $50 in a contest to create a new slogan to rename this area. St. Joseph Peninsula State Park, at the end of Cape San Blas, is home to 9.5 miles of white sandy beaches, two tropical campgrounds and the best kept secret of all, St. Joseph Bay.
The Shady Pines campground is where part of the treasure lies; its numerous campers and visitors are from all over the United States and Canada. They come with their stories, share their fresh catch of the day and offer help parking our large motor home. These visitors are students, retirees, snowbirds and young families who come to enjoy a stretch of beach that has been dubbed one of the best beaches in the nation. While we were there, one of our neighbors saw a lone sea turtle in the surf and rushed over to tell our son to come witness this beautiful creature. Another neighbor reeled in a 7-foot tiger shark just outside the surf while another fisherman caught a baby bonnet shark.
The best treasure that can be found tucked away in this finger of land is called St. Joseph Bay. Kayaking in this vibrant place is amazing. So much marine life can be viewed just inches below the surface. Several kinds of grasses, bivalves (clams), gastropods (snails), fish and crabs all survive in this otherworldly ecosystem. When looking at them through the crystal clear water, they are shiny, prickly, colorful and graceful; it’s difficult to believe they are all predators. One of my favorite creatures I spied regularly in the bay was the sea nettle jellyfish. These graceful, slow-moving animals move through the water in no apparent hurry searching for prey. Their flowing pink and burgundy tentacles trail behind them while their round, semi-translucent heads advertise a star-like design in colors of brown and deep pinks. I learned that they do sting humans when we amble or swim into them, not life threatening for us, but definitely for their prey. It was such a joy to paddle out and show my son this amazing discovery!
We spotted a lazy copper-colored snake sitting at eye level in the "V" of a tree on one of several trails within the park. We startled several deer out of their resting place, two bucks and a doe, when attempting to return a hermit crab back to its original home, and a great blue heron staring at me with extreme concern for my proximity to him.
I found more treasure in a plant that was unknown to me. It’s called a resurrection fern, also known as a miracle fern. How could you go wrong with names like that? They get their nutrients from the air and water on the outer surface of the bark of cypress and oak trees. These remarkable plants are able to resurrect themselves from a lack of water and appear to have died but, in fact, are quite alive. They are able to restore themselves to their vivid green color within 24 hours. In 1997, this fern became a passenger aboard the space shuttle Discovery so scientists could observe its resurrection in zero gravity.
There are so many other treasures to be found at St. Joseph Peninsula State Park, which is nestled in a remote area on the Gulf of Mexico. This stretch of coastline is also referred to as the Forgotten Coast, coined in the 1990s to refer to a relatively quiet and undeveloped section of coastline stretching from Mexico Beach to St. Marks Beach on Apalachee Bay in Florida. I refer to St. Joseph Peninsula State Park as my hidden treasure, one I am not so willing to share with others. It is now becoming increasingly difficult to make reservations for a campsite in Shady Pines, even eleven months in advance. I hope I have shared just enough of this treasure with you so you are content to stay home and take my word for it!
Roman Betty Schaaf is a volunteer, a writer, a sojourner and a self-described wellness addict.