LOCAL COLUMNIST: Time to put your feeders up
Northbound migrants and our resident summer birds have been straggling into the yard for about a week. I can think of no better way to describe their ordeal.
Spring moves across Georgia in waves that crest just a little higher each day. Migrating birds ride these waves north. For us, every morning finds new treasures deposited by the night sky — hummingbirds, thrushes, warblers, buntings. But this is not how spring begins for the birds. This is only how spring appears to us. Spring begins for most birds as a desperate struggle.
They lift off at dusk, clearing the canopy, heading out over the Gulf of Mexico, climbing gradually into a tropical sky. At 2,000 feet, beneath planets and stars, they level off, setting courses along coordinates locked into genetic navigation systems and falling into the cadence of their flight, a series of flaps followed by a folded wing glide. For the next 24 hours this will be the rhythm of their lives.
They are flying machines, these birds, honed by evolution to perfection. Muscle and bone, feathers and fat. Departure weight: less than thirty grams, a weight that could be sent anywhere in the United States for the price of a Forever stamp.
Three or four of the grams are fuel. Each gram is good for 125 to 150 miles flying at peak efficiency — and the birds do fly at peak efficiency. They must. The closest land is 550 miles away and most of the travelers will fly farther than that — 650 miles at least. Without prevailing southerly tail winds that double a warbler’s 20-22 miles per hour flight speed, birds could not cross the Gulf at all.
At dawn they climb, up to 4,000 feet. Nobody knows why. Maybe the colder temperature helps keep them from overheating. Maybe from almost a mile high they can better measure the distance to their destination. After a night of flying it would be good to see an end to it. I would want this if I were a bird.
They are lighter now after burning most of their fuel. Lighter, though, means slower; and slower prolongs the ordeal.
The fat larded beneath the skin is used first, and was burned last night. The birds become slimmer, leaner, more aerodynamic as they fly. When their subcutaneous deposits are gone, they burn abdominal fat. When this is gone, they use their reserves — the fatty deposits around internal organs.
When their fatty reserves are spent the birds have one last recourse. They burn protein, the very muscles that keep them flying — like a marathon runner when he hits the wall. It is an act of desperation, a muscular meltdown. But the situation is desperate. One way or another, when the engine begins to consume itself, the flight is almost over.
It is the last leg of their journey that is the most dangerous. That’s when the winds can turn against them, northerly, offshore, if a cold front penetrates the Gulf. Instead of a friendly tailwind to see them home, the birds must fight a headwind. And their progress slows to a crawl.
But they have no choice. None at all. They cannot turn back. They are running on empty. They can only go on. Holding at 4,000 feet if they are able. Losing altitude if they must. Below is the Gulf of Mexico that swallows birds whole, and below are falcons, merlins and peregrines, that wait and watch with hungry eyes from shoreline perches.
They have no choice. They must go on. Reach the shore if they can. Reach the trees. The oaks standing above pines. The oaks, just ahead. Almost below.
Just ahead.
A flutter of wings. A folded wing glide. A few more feet. A few feet, closer to the tall, beckoning oaks standing above the pines. On land.
Just ahead.
Just below.
Home free.
The first ruby throated hummingbird for this year came to our feeder this morning. Time to put your feeders up.
Rome native Stanley Tate sits on the Berry College Board of Visitors. He retired as executive vice president and chief environmental officer of Southwire and now writes a nature column that appears in several Georgia newspapers. Readers may write him at henryt@bellsouth.net.