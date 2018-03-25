LOCAL COLUMNIST: Time to face facts
Just this morning I was posting on the infernal machine that it was time to face facts. My writing has taken a turn for the worst. In other words, I’m not getting a lot accomplished. I guess I could make a hundred excuses, but I won’t. I’m just going to blame it on age, and life changes and let it go, After I get “Lucy and the Ghost Train” out, I’m going to sit down and try to decide which way to jump. I know already that goals and deadlines are impossible for me to meet. So they will all be relegated to file 13.
I enjoy all the stories and little mementos I receive concerning local history. Most are local, which are the ones I love the most. A few months ago, I received a 1947 and 1948 Brighton “Warp and Weft Annual.” I have spent many happy hours looking through it since Christmas. There is no doubt about it. I love to look back on the cotton mill life of my childhood. Growing up in Lindale wasn’t any different than growing up in Shannon. “The Warp and Weft” was full of all the happenings going on in the Brighton village, it was a wonderful news source.
I also received a small book from the 1920’s called “Cotton Mill Mathematics,” which might as well be in French. I learned just enough in Algebra 1 as a freshman to realize I didn’t want to take Algebra 2. And so far I’ve made it in life without it, or any other math except the basic stuff. I’ll give this little book to the Lindale museum, when they get one.
Another small booklet I have is labeled the “Cave Spring News.” It’s a wonderful anthology of news columns from Mrs. Steve Pettis. Wait, let me back up here.
In June of 1981, Mrs. Ladye P. Taylor and her sister, Nina K. Pettis, assembled as many of their mother’s news columns as they could and bound them into a small booklet.
It seems that at sometime after World War II, Mrs. Pettis was asked by Fields Whatley, editor of the Polk County Times, to “do” a Cave Spring News column. Cave Spring was not very large or “newsy” (and it still isn’t), but Mrs. Pettis slant on the news that was fit to print resulted in a gradual escalation of the comments into a bi-weekly column.
She had a way with words, to say the least. As I browse through her columns, I find some that fit me to a “T.” One in particular that may fit some of you, too, was titled “Inertia.” And went like this.
“I don’t know what it signifies, but my energy is erratic and intermittent. If I knew how to remedy the situation I would endeavor to forget the remedy ’cause I get along fairly well if the energetic days aren’t too close together.”
‘When I’m lazy, I want everyone else to be lazy, and when the old pep is present I want everybody to help me with the job at hand. The inhabitants of this house have learned to detect the symptoms and conduct themselves accordingly. The two legged ones light out on real or imaginary errands. The dog crawls in her bed for a day-long nap, and the cat disappears for parts unknown.”
My difference is my cats head for the veranda to escape me bumping into them by sweeping or mopping. Gertie runs and gets under the bed, while the rest of the gang just gets in the way.
Mrs. Pettis continues with a column on Thanksgiving. She pretty much lambasts it because it has turned into a contest of irons, either shooting iron or grid iron (as it seems the men go hunting, and then watch football).
She says she does miss Thanksgiving at home, but it seems to have lost its significance. She wishes that some church in the community would hold a Thanksgiving service. She seems to think that folks are too busy enjoying their blessings to take time to give thanks for them.
She says last year Thanksgiving was a complete flop; there was no one home but her and Ladye, so there was no point in cooking a big dinner. She did have fried chicken and strawberry shortcake … which was a terrible mistake. She says her stomach wasn’t conditioned for that sort of fare. Also she says the food didn’t taste right and the house didn’t smell right. There was no sage, no onion, no mince pie and no reason to use the air-wick.
By nightfall she was craving a turkey drumstick. With Thanksgiving now approaching, she says if she finds herself alone again with just her daughter, she’s going to rub sage on her hands and make an onion sandwich.
I can only imagine how much fun she was to be around, and easy to see why the Polk County Times wanted her to write for their paper. She was able to write a news column on a small town that really had very little news to write about.
One of the things that made me open the booklet, besides being listed as Cave Spring News, was her name. The first Ragland to come to this country was named Evan. He was sold into indentured servitude for seven years to a farmer that lived along the Virginia and Maryland border. That farmer had one child, a daughter named Suzanne. Evan did his seven years, and married Suzanne Pettis. I guess that’s one way to get a farm. So the name Pettis attracted me, and I’m glad it did.
I hope Mrs. Steve Pettis wrote more, and I can find it.
