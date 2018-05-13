LOCAL COLUMNIST: These penny loafers will walk no more
I enter Andy’s Boot Shop holding a battered and highly treasured pair of shoes behind my back. My affection for the old pair of burgundy leather penny loafers cannot be overstated.
Andy sits behind a glass counter and in front of the big machines he and his son use to repair all sorts of footwear, primarily western style boots. The shelves in his shop are filled with every sort of cowboy boot, and the middle racks feature cowboy hats of every style.
Now some folks describe Andy as being gruff, and he certainly doesn’t leap to his feet and hug upon entry, but I find the gentleman to be a lovely human being.
Before I revealed my shoes, I said, “Now, be gentle.”
I offered the scarred shoes as if placing a communion plate on a church altar.
Andy took the pair from my hands without comment. He turned them over a couple of times and then fixed me with a baleful stare.
“Do you know a priest?”
Crestfallen, I carried my old friends out to the truck. I guess the end of the trail has come when your foot sticks out of two sides of a shoe.
At Finca Vigia in Havana, Cuba, Ernest Hemingway’s penny loafers are lined up on a rack as if the great writer is going to return any minute, slip them on, and go out to the pool and fix a daiquiri. I guess Papa didn’t have the heart to throw his loafers away either.
Like Hemingway, I took my old friends and put them in the back of the closet. Do I really believe that some sort of rejuvenation will occur and the leather, so full of holes, will spontaneously recover? Of course not, but a fellow can hope.
Normally back in Rome, my summer footwear would consist of a variety of sandals and such. Out here in New Mexico there are too many prickly plants on Ranchero Musselwhite, and the sand is omnipresent. I resort to either boots or my beloved loafers to protect my tender feet.
I am wearing a pair of black penny loafers today. They are going to be my new go-to slip-ons if I can ever break them in. They would be my dress loafers, but an old dog got a hold of the back of one of the pair and rendered it less than dress level appropriate.
My dear friend, Roman Jack McGuffey, made an interesting comment upon his joining the choir at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.
One night after practice he came up to me with that beaming smile of his, and he put his hand on my shoulder.
“I knew I was going to like you,” he said.
I immediately knew he was going to compliment me on my crystal clear choral directing hand gestures, my impressive knowledge of vocal pedagogy or my charming rehearsal style.
“Oh?” I answered.
Jack pointed down.
“Your shoes. Penny loafers.”
Penny loafers became popular in the 1930s and supposedly came to America after students observed Norwegian fishermen wearing similar shoes. The penny came later, and most nowadays don’t sport the coin, but the popularity of the style continues on.
I like them because they sit at the ready, don’t require socks, and one can slide one’s foot into them in one easy motion. Perfect for protection from New Mexican sticky meanies.
Now I will say that I do not see many pairs of penny loafers out west. It’s not a style the cowboys, farmers and ranchers favor. Nevertheless, I intend to break the pair on my feet until the leather is supple and the fit conforms to the contour of my feet.
I’m sure this Sunday at St. Peter’s Church one can observe quite a number of penny loafers on both men and women. Good for them.
And every once in a while, I will look at the back of my closet for my two old friends. Perhaps one day someone will take a picture of all my retired penny loafers, and write, “Those were Harry Musselwhite’s penny loafers. We can only surmise why he had so many pairs.”
Former Roman Harry Musselwhite is the author of “Martin the Guitar” and is an award-winning filmmaker.