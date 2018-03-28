LOCAL COLUMNIST: The space between is where it’s at
American songwriter and multi-instrumental musician Beck wrote a song titled “Where It’s At” that begins:
“There's a destination a little up the road
From the habitations and the towns we know
A place we saw the lights turn low
The jig-saw jazz and the get-fresh flow…”
Last Friday, who would have expected that passage would perfectly describe the Ford Auditorium at Berry College. It was the spot where Artist-in-Residence and Director of Jazz and Percussion Studies John David had the genius idea of bringing renowned drummer Keith Carlock to play with the Berry Jazz Ensemble. Carlock has played with a long list of greats (Steely Dan, Sting, John Mayer, James Taylor and TOTO, to name a few) and is considered one of the great drummers of our time.
Carlock was center stage as the ensemble of Berry students and select jazz musicians from Atlanta performed a series of Steely Dan songs. It was spectacular. What a great experience for those students, one they will never forget, and what a treat for those of us that packed the seats and tapped our feet. That is a terribly pedestrian description (but it rhymed); we could barely contain the urge to move more than our feet, the rhythm was that powerful.
Carlock’s nearly superhuman drum solos struck me for many reasons, but especially for the reminder of the power of the pause, that moment between the beats; the moment when you hold your breath and wait for the stick to fall. Like all the best jazz musicians, Carlock is a master of the pause of antici . . . pation. (Yes, that is a reference to the iconic pause from ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’.)
I was reminded of what French composer Claude Debussy said; “Music is the space between the notes.”
What a magical spot it is, the moment when there is nothing, and therefore anything is possible. In jazz it keeps you not quite sure where you are, yet knowing you are in exactly the right spot. The artist has you completely, and takes you to a point that you expect to go one way, but then pauses, and you realize that they can take you wherever they wish. And you realize that you are happy to go wherever they choose.
It is very similar to that pit of the stomach sensation from childhood when you have swung to great heights and you pause, weightless, for that terrifying split second, high in the air. You know at that second that if you let go and fall straight to the ground it will be disastrous, but if you hang on and trust the momentum, you will be fine. It is truly delicious.
Those moments of pause in music, monologues and playgrounds are short and breathtakingly sweet, but a moment of pause can be whatever you wish it to be.
In design it is referred to as “white space,” that moment of pause for your eyes. It is the area not filled with splashy images and words, the negative space that allows your eyes to rest and quietly leads you to the message. It is the unseen element that is just as important as the seen ones. The advertising agency Doyle Dane Bernbach knew it when they created those unforgettable ads introducing the Volkswagen Beetle to the US market. Those ads solidified the importance of negative space and changed the marketing landscape for years to come.
The white space between the chaos of our daily lives can be some of the most restorative space we can seek, critical to sanity, really. It can take many forms, but if we can find that place to focus on nothing, something wonderful can arise. For some it is meditation; prayer for others; the time in the shower with no distractions; a trip in the car with no passengers or sounds. Allowing ourselves to clear our minds can return us to the idea that things don’t have to go the way we thought they were, that other choices and outcomes are possible.
This very column is an indication that a quiet morning can take you somewhere you didn’t know you were going to go. Beginning with a discussion of the cliffhanging moments of pause in a loud and wonderful jazz arrangement is not supposed to lead to a discussion of quiet and purposeful moments of reflection. But it did.
Monica Sheppard is a freelance graphic designer, beekeeper, mother and community supporter living in Rome.