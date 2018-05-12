LOCAL COLUMNIST:The Great Fire of 1908
On Sunday morning, May 31, 1908, at 4:30 a.m., Rome Police Officer Bert Lumpkin called in that the McDonald Building on Third Avenue was on fire. It was, as we would say now, almost “fully involved” when the first of Rome’s firemen arrived.
Before it was extinguished it had Rainbow Company No. 1, Mountain City Company No. 2, Hook and Ladder No. 1 and several hose-carts all putting streams of water on the flames of the building and the adjacent structures. The Rome newspaper shut down their presses to get a front page story.
They claimed this was the worst fire in Rome since the mad arsonist “W.T. Sherman” had torched the place in November of 1864. And if not for the heroic efforts of fire fighters, the entire business district would have most likely gone up in flames.
As well as the firemen did, the fire still produced a casualty and some spectacular escapes from the burning building. Rome papers first reported that Joe Hape Sing, Chinese laundryman, had perished in the blaze. By the second day it was determined that the laundryman who was cremated was Joe Tayi, a cousin and partner of Hape Sing.
The papers said that foul play could be involved. One theory was that it was a robbery and the fire was set to cover the deed. Joe was discovered on the stairwell, and burned so badly his clothes, whether street or night clothes, could not be determined. His head was crushed, and a gold watch and thirty dollars was never found. But the news article did say it could have been burned up and his head crushed by falling timbers.
Joe Tayi’s laundry was located at 3 E. Third Ave., and extended back to connect with Hape Sing’s, which faced Broad Street between the Hale-Jervis Drugstore and the Douglas Livery Stable at 306-08 Broad. They shared the same wooden tub or vat between the two laundries.
In a separate article headed “Spectacular Escapes,” the Rome News-Tribune described the noble feat of Professor Palemon J. King, who rented space on the second and third floors of the McDonald Building for his Rome Business College (he had taught in Rome for 16 years at the time of the fire), along with Professors E.J. Wilson and S.D. Fry, who taught at the Etowah Business College, and all of whom had lodgings on the third floor.
A provident man, Professor King had guarded against such an emergency by keeping a coil of rope near his bedside. When he awoke to find his room filled with smoke and flame, he dressed, secured the gold watch his father had given him, tied the rope and slid down. The slide blistered his hands, but he reached the ground safely.
Professors Wilson and Fry did not have a rope. They jumped from the third story window to the roof of the Douglas Livery Stable. Wilson was shaken up pretty badly and Fry suffered a broken foot. All three were treated by Dr. W.J. Shaw in his office at the medical building located at 302 ½ Broad St.
Neal and Fowler conducted a restaurant in the building and lived directly above it on the second floor. Smoke and flames woke them, also, and they made a hasty exit, dressing as they ran from the building. All personal belongings of residents were lost in the fire.
The account noted that the McDonald Building had been erected 25 years earlier and had been occupied by the McDonald Furniture Company until that concern grew to its present mammoth size. It was built of wood and brick with an iron-framed front and was insured for $4,000. The damages were estimated to be at least $7,000.
Newspaper reports the following Thursday stated that the McDonald building was not a total loss. Most of the first floor and some walls were still standing.
Mr. M.G. McDonald vowed to replace it at once, but on its location the Third Avenue Hotel was built in 1911.
Professor King passed away five years later (1913) at the home of his brother, superintendent of Floyd County Schools John C. King, at 206 Maple St. His funeral was conducted at the residence by his pastor, the Rev. Nunnally of the Rome First Baptist Church. He was then put aboard the morning train to Cave Spring. I have not been able to find a marker where he’s buried. Nor is he listed as being buried in Cave Spring. Yes, he’s on Find a Grave now, because Pat Millican added King based on his obit.
Joe Tayi was a member of Rome’s First Methodist Church and was a devoted member of Mrs. L.W. Palen’s Sunday School class. His funeral was conducted by Dr. J.B. Robbins. His pallbearers were fellow church members L.W. Palen, Lawrence Yeargan, J. Bailey Gordon, Sam Powers, Elbert McGhee and Andrew Harvey. Joe had been in America for only six years and had family from Albany, Georgia who attended his funeral.
I mentioned to Russ McClanahan about the McDonald Building fire and death of Joe Tayi. He stated that an investigation was conducted and a coroner’s inquest convened.
I found where that was the case. The jury met, viewed the evidence and remains at the undertaking parlor of Harvey and Best and returned no verdict.
Although the Volunteer Fire Departments did an excellent job in restricting the McDonald Building fire, it seems that this fire might have sounded the death blow for volunteer outfits.
In George Magruder Battey Jr.’s “History of Rome and Floyd County,” he indicates the city fathers soon began the Rome Fire Department.
