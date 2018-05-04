LOCAL COLUMNIST: The elusive brown creeper
An interesting little bird comes to our yard about this time every year. It acts like a nuthatch, hanging out on tree trunks, but it is mostly dull brown, not black, white and gray like most nuthatches.
The bird I’m describing is a brown creeper. The name says it all. The brown creeper is brown and spends most of its time creeping up the trunks of trees. It is a bird with a truly descriptive name — unlike the nuthatch. I’ve yet to figure out what that name means.
The brown creeper is a small, shy bird that looks more like a dried leaf than a bird. Though not often seen it is more common than you might think. Creepers are like people who drive minivans — all around us but rarely noticed. Creepers are quiet birds and have a foraging behavior that is a little different from that of nuthatches. The talkative nuthatch descends the trunk of a tree headfirst while it searches for food. The creeper, on the other hand, never climbs down a tree. It always creeps up the trunk. If it misses something it will fly down to the base of the tree like its woodpecker cousins and work its way back up. It will never turn around, go back or ask directions. It forages the way my wife says I drive.
Our creeper visits the suet feeder but rarely stays for long. It seems to be embarrassed to be taking food without a proper invitation. After a bite or two it quickly moves on. When foraging, creepers use their long, tweezer-like, down-curved bills to search tree bark for insects, spider eggs or a nuthatch stash. And when it is cold they will even eat an occasional seed.
Brown creepers can be found throughout most of the United States but are here only during the cold months. They are so quiet and shy, most people never notice them and wouldn’t know one if they saw it.
Atlantic puffins, on the other hand, never spend the winter here, but everyone knows what they look like. They are such celebrities they have to nest in holes in the ground to get a little privacy. They are always on the cover of National Geographic and almost every nature store I have ever been in was filled with puffin knickknacks and T-shirts. But I have never seen even one creeper knickknack. And when was the last time you saw a brown creeper T-shirt? A brown creeper T-shirt would look more like an old shirt with a faded coffee stain on it than a shirt with a picture of a cool bird.
But there are advantages to being dull. The demure brown creeper can nest right out in the open under a tree limb or in a crack in a tree trunk without being seen. And while most birds need to seek out dense foliage for protection while they sleep, the cryptic creeper can roost out in the open, clinging to the trunk of the nearest tree — on a cold night there may be eight or ten lumped together there for warmth.
It’s creeper time, so keep your eyes peeled. They are fun birds to watch, even though they are a bit dull. But there is nothing wrong with being dull — just ask an accountant.
Rome native Stanley Tate is off this week, and offers this classic column to fill his space. Tate sits on the Berry College Board of Visitors. He retired as executive vice president and chief environmental officer of Southwire and now writes a nature column that appears in several Georgia newspapers. Readers may write him at henryt@bellsouth.net.