LOCAL COLUMNIST: Rome: It’s not Mayberry anymore
Years ago Mama and her friends were retired and happily very busy going to Rome Symphony concerts, plays and concerts at Berry College and all kinds of activities. I enjoyed hearing about the fun activities with which they busied themselves. I didn’t know there was so much to do in Rome. Indeed.
The Rome News-Tribune is one of the places where you can find out what is going on in Rome, and where to get tickets to events. There are, of course, Rome Braves baseball games to go to. Plays and concerts at the historic DeSoto Theatre. Rome Symphony Orchestra concerts. Plays and concerts at Berry College.
Rome has several annual events as well. Some of those events include the Chili Cook-off, the barbecue every May, fireworks on the Fourth of July, the Coosa Valley Fair, Chiaha Arts and Crafts fair, the Peach State Marching Festival and the Christmas parade. See? That is a lot of activity. There is always something going on in Rome.
I am excited about the plans for the art district over on Fifth Avenue. I understand there are plans to possibly block the street periodically for live music. The Rome Area Council for the Arts does a great job planning the most wonderful events. When we, of course, participate in those great events, we support the arts. And who among us doesn’t appreciate the Downtown Development Authority. Those First Friday concerts they did were well done and a lot of fun!
The Rome Area Chamber of Commerce website is another great place to find out what is going on in Rome. They have a complete calendar of events. I checked their calendar recently and was delighted to see there is an art exhibit at the Martha Berry Museum. The exhibit is titled “Sanctuary at Berry: Wildlife Photography by Gena Flanigen.” A native of Rome, Ms. Flanigen is a retired educator and self-taught wildlife photographer. This exhibit includes specimens on loan from Fernbank Museum of Natural History in Atlanta to showcase more of the species found on campus. I think this sounds delightful and hope to attend the exhibit next weekend.
Although I’ve lived in other cities, I was born and raised here in Rome. When I was growing up, I always thought of Rome as a small town. But Rome is actually a mid-sized town.
Mayberry-esque, Rome has always had its own special charm. One of the things that has enabled Rome to control the rate at which it is growing is the fact that it is a little removed from I-75. It is actually faster to get to I-75 from Rome if you go up Ga. 53 and take Hwy. 140 (towards Adairsville) instead of going up U.S. 411. I have never liked that drive down U.S. 411. It has always seemed like such a long, long drive.
Rome is a Mecca for healthcare. People from the region come here to see their doctor. Calhoun, Cedartown, Rockmart, Summerville, Centre, Alabama, Gadsden, Alabama and Piedmont, Alabama are some of the many cities in the area where people come from to Rome for healthcare.
Our downtown area is thriving, particularly restaurants and live music. Rome is to be commended for supporting the local musicians like they do.
Rome is growing, but not too rapidly, I think. The arts community is thriving. The quality of life here is very good. Rome Symphony Orchestra, North Georgia Winds and Rome Little Theater all have wonderful performances.
Rome has all those great bicycle trails on the levees and rivers around the Rome Braves Stadium and on the Armuchee connector. There is an abundance of parks and recreation activities as well, organized cycling events, as well as kayaking events. I am glad to see the rivers put to good use for recreation. There are a lot of avid kayakers in Rome and they usually put in on the Etowah River, down near the Y.M.C.A. soccer fields.
Mayberry had the community band, church activities, garden clubs, a barber shop quartet, the community choir, bowling…and hanging out at Floyd’s Barber Shop. I guess even Mayberry grew at some point. It seems small towns these days don’t say that way for long.
Native Roman Pam Walker is a paralegal and welcomes email to her at pamtwalker@gmail.com.