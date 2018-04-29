LOCAL COLUMNIST: Remembering Barbara Bush: The Tough Love
Just listening to the program participants as they read the book of Barbara Bush’s life was so gratifying and uplifting to all of us. It revealed the spirit of America. “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”
What great hope for humankind was left in the hearts of those who witnessed the home-going service for Barbara Bush. What a wonderful, heartwarming service for such a great daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, friend and American. There was no feeling of sadness, even when tears began to stream down, and as the grandchildren spoke of grandmother it made one choke up, but not for long.
Through the life that she lived, she gave all of us mortals hope and faith. She had lived a full life and was ready to go to the final home that she was promised.
Most of us would have been saying, “I want to spend another couple of days with my husband and my grandchildren.” Not Barbara. She had given her best support, love, respect, example on this side. The faith in her God gave her hope for the future beyond the sun.
Barbara’s story was a great American love story. She married the first man that she ever kissed. What a life! Not only was it an American love story, but it is an example of an American success story; the story of a rich life full of joy, respect, love, tolerance, sadness, humility, dignity and yet filled with emotions.
She did not draw lines to separate her friends, but she drew a circle to include her friends. She opened her physical door to all — the rich, the poor, hungry, homeless, hopeless and the sick. Mrs. Bush lived the life that she taught and preached about. Her children were taught to always be honest, kind and loving. She was known for wearing the fake pearls, but Barbara’s relationship was genuine to all of the people in her life as well as her God.
What a life! She put country first when it involved politics. She was the political brains for the family during the shifting culture over the period of time in which she lived. She realized that change was a necessary aspect of living.
The impact of this mother in the lives of her family and friends was paramount for their success. They were from old money, but she never bragged about who she was. She lived in privilege and old money. At an early age she set her goals and her priorities — husband, children, family and friends.
Her faith was the cement that helped Barbara to be that bright light that all around her crawled towards in order to bask in her wonderful spirit. Honesty and kindness walked hand in hand in her life. She lit up the space that she occupied with a glow that only she could share.
That glow has been put out on this side of the sun, but she gave America a simple example to follow. She was a trailblazer for us at such a time as this, and she made it seem easy.
With Barbara’s help, George H.W. Bush was made bigger than politics. The older he got, the bigger man of humanity he seemed to have become. He knew how to reach across party lines and that accounts for the fact that the Clintons and the Obamas were there as a part of this wonderful celebration of Barbara’s life. She encouraged George W. to include them in his life, not considering their political persuasion.
She stated that in the end it will not matter how many bills you passed or how many you did not get through. She said that at the end, when the crossing-over takes place, what was going to matter was how kind and honest you were to other people.
Now that Barbara Bush’s bright light has been put out on this side, knowing her, as she steps into her special place just before turning in, I believe she made one final statement, “I lift my lamp beside the golden door for you all that it may help guide you to this glorious place!”
Willie Mae Samuel is a playwright and a director in Rome.