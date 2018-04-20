LOCAL COLUMNIST: Questions can be tough
Writing a birding column is like working in a welcome center on an interstate highway. People ask you questions. Only instead of asking where to eat lunch, where to buy cheap gas, what is the shortest route to the McIntosh Reserve, and where is the restroom, I am asked bird questions. How do you attract bluebirds? Where should a birdhouse be located? How fast do birds fly? Why do birds stand on one leg? All are good questions.
The questions that are the most difficult — and often embarrassing to answer — are asked by people I meet on the street, at the grocery store or in the lunch line at a Rotary Club meeting. They usually start, “I saw an unusual bird yesterday.” After that preface follows a long, vague and sometimes contradictory description of a bird they glimpsed while driving 90 miles an hour down I-20.
Don’t read this to mean I don’t want questions. I like questions, but most times they are difficult because I can’t identify the bird from the description given and that is embarrassing — after all, I write a bird column and am expected to know something about them. Even if I can identify the bird, the questioner isn’t going to be happy unless the bird he saw is rare and such sightings aren’t common. All those disappointed faces are difficult.
Sometimes questions come as voice mail messages or by e-mail — I like these best. There is time to think.
One such message came last August. “I think I have a new kind of finch in my yard. The bird acts like a female house finch — has trouble landing on the feeder and all that. It hangs out with house finches. But it has horns on the top of its head. It’s not in my bird book. Is there such a thing as a horned house finch?” The caller didn’t leave a name or a number. Caller ID identified him as private caller.
Here is my answer for the private caller and all of you to share.
A horned bird in August is odd. If it were April, May or June I could understand; there are lots of horny birds around in the spring. But by August, nesting season is essentially over and our yards are full of dumb looking juvenile birds. The horned bird private caller described is a freaky young house finch that hasn’t lost all its baby bird down. Sometimes young birds retain a few feather tufts on top of their heads that give them a horned look. In a few weeks the molt will be complete and the horns will be gone.
Late summer is the toughest time of the year to identify birds because we are knee deep in baby birds. Some baby birds look just like their parents, others look like they were adopted. Chickadees never cause trouble. Chickadees are too cool for the immature look — they look like adults when they first hop out of the nest. Conversely, young robins don’t look anything like their parents. Instead of a slate gray back and red breast, young robins are faded and speckled — more like the teenagers skateboarding on the Square than an adult robin. Bluebirds, cardinals, tanagers and towhees also spend the first months of their lives dressed differently from their parents.
I guess the same can be said of humans.
This is a classic column from Rome native Stanley Tate, who is recovering from back surgery. Tate sits on the Berry College Board of Visitors. He retired as executive vice president and chief environmental officer of Southwire and now writes a nature column that appears in several Georgia newspapers. Readers may write him at henryt@bellsouth.net.