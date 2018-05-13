LOCAL COLUMNIST: Praying for justice will get one fired
Father Conroy felt forced to resign because he prayed for justice for all. The following is a part of the Father’s prayer, “…May all members be mindful that the institutions and structures of our great nation guarantee the opportunities that have allowed some to achieve great success, while others continue to struggle. May their efforts these days guarantee that there are not winners and losers under new tax laws, but benefits balanced and shared by all Americans…” His prayer seems to be calling for political leaders to adopt an attitude of “I win, you win.”
The above was a part of the prayer that Father Conroy prayed before the tax bill was passed. What did you read that was not godly about the prayer? If Father Conroy were the hospital chaplain and was called on to pray, should he not pray about the health of the patients in the hospital or the comfort of the ones who had lost loved ones? Have we lost our moral level of compassion for humankind so much so that a prayer of the above nature gets one kicked out?
Our lives end the day we become silent about things that matter. Has House Speaker Paul Ryan given the American people a justifiable reason for the forcing out of the chaplain, Father Conroy? Was Paul Ryan feeling some guilt about the Tax Bill? Was Paul Ryan subconsciously realizing that they in the House were not thinking about a win for all but an “I win, you lose?” Before my youngest son became a pastor, he often said to me in our discussions, “Momma, if people know better, they will do better,” and I always had to counter punch him each time by saying, “Son, that is not so. You are speaking of how it should be, not how it is.” Paul Ryan and all of the ones who voted for the tax bill realized what they were voting for. If they were not thinking of an “I win, you lose,” why would a prayer of the above nature bother their conscience?
We in this free world have allowed ourselves to be separated from the root of our morality, and this separation causes us to operate on our own without the nutrients of our creator. We must remember that we have no righteousness or goodness of our own. All of it belongs to our creator who made us. I have seen snakes live for a while after the head has been severed. I have seen branches live for a while after being cut from the tree. Since moving to the county one of my neighbors introduced me to a flower that can survive after being cut from the root, and the only way to kill it is to burn it; we nicknamed it the sticky stick plant. Some of us may be like the sticky stick plant and others are as delicate as the African violet. Whatever category one falls in is no making of his or her own. We should never stop reaching to the heights of our human ability. As humans we should continue to push for more in every aspect of our lives more decency, more love, more understanding, more tolerance, more respect and let the reach for more be the reach for excellence, excellence in our thinking and our behavior concerning other humans.
Our lives end the day we become silent about things that matter. Is there anything still important enough for us to open our mouths and say as the youth of this country are saying about the gun laws, “Enough is enough?” As one poet said, “A time like this demands strong minds, great hearts, true faith and ready hands. Time like this demands leaders who have honor and who are all sun-crowned, who live above the fog in public duty and private thinking.”
Willie Mae Samuel is a playwright and a director in Rome.