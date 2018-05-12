LOCAL COLUMNIST: Praise for our unsung heroes
But you will learn from me
I AM NOT A TAXI DRIVER
But I get you where you need to go
I AM NOT A REFEREE
But will stop your game when you’re not playing fair
I AM NOT A COUNSELOR
But will listen when you’re sad
I AM NOT YOUR PARENT
But will care like one
I AM NOT A NURSE
But I can fix your boo boos
I AM NOT A POLICE OFFICER
But will protect you like one…
I AM YOUR BUS DRIVER!
So often we forget about our unsung heroes and how vital they are to our community. As stated by Transportation Manager for Floyd County Schools Dwight Tant, “we sort of get things started in the mornings.” Our caring and professional bus drivers safely get 5,100 Floyd County students to and from schools and campuses each day. There are 108 buses and drivers which provide top-notch services to our children and students. Part of this mobile fleet includes 22 special education buses and 22 bus monitors. All of these unsung heroes carefully deposit our precious cargo at 18 different schools, the College and Career campus, the Transitional Academy and the Georgia School for the Deaf on each school day. These bus drivers and monitors are our heroes in many ways.
The chauffeurs and bus monitors wake at the crack of dawn each day to get their buses ready for one of their 108 routes needed to get all of our students to their destination on time. The transportation manager is so impressed with his staff, reporting that “they rarely complain, are troopers through the inclement weather and are efficient every day.” Most of our unsung heroes are women, and approximately 25 percent of the drivers are men. The drivers and monitors come from various professions in Floyd County: teachers, retirees, self-employed, stay-at-home-mothers and coaches. But what all the drivers have in common is that they enjoy what they are doing and are committed to keeping their commuters safe on and off the bus. Floyd County transportation department reports that they have had no injuries in 30 years when loading and unloading students, this feat is quite impressive. All the staff in that department work tirelessly to ensure that they meet their number one goal — the safety of their travelers and punctuality.
The duties of the special education bus driver and monitor are more involved and not for the faint of heart. These heroes must have specialized knowledge on how to transfer wheelchairs, handle oxygen, utilize lap trays and understand each child’s routine and needs while on the bus. These heroes are dedicated to transporting students with disabilities of all ages.
Our extraordinary driver, John Entwisle, and his bus monitor, Kelly Lewis, operate bus no. 108. These unsung heroes bring my disabled son home each day safely and with a smile on their face. These unique people movers, no longer called “short buses,” are special indeed. John gets up between 4 and 4:30 each morning. Then he’s off to conduct the pre-trip inspection of his bus which is required by law. Together they head out at 6 a.m. to start their route. John says his favorite part of being a bus driver is “talking and laughing with the kids.” After spending 42 years on the road as a truck driver, he was surprised to learn that he enjoys children. He also states that he drives to “stay busy and keep his mind working.” John enjoys his job so much because of “the camaraderie of the other bus drivers, the good people in the transportation office and working with parents.”
Kelly, our cheery bus monitor, previously provided our students with blankets when the temperature dipped so low. She regularly calms anxious students, making them laugh and helps to make their bus rides more enjoyable for them. Kelly is a mother and grandmother and has even experienced the loss of a child, so she feels very blessed to be with these riders each day. She has learned “that ‘normal’ can be anything you want it to be…from just being whom God made you to be — yourself!” Kelly states that her favorite part of the job is making them smile and laugh. The reason she is our hero and chose this occupation is that “out of love for the children (on our bus).”
So let’s not drive around the crosswalk arm or try to pass the buses so we don’t have to wait behind them when loading or unloading. We all do it, zoom around to get in front of the bus. This practice, says Mr. Tant of the transportation office, is the most often occurring offense which endangers the safety of our children. Instead, we need to slow down, be patient with our big, yellow movers and salute our drivers with a smile for being our heroes!
Roman Betty Schaaf is a volunteer, a writer, a sojourner and a self-described wellness addict.