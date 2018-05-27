LOCAL COLUMNIST: Our tomorrow is today
Tomorrow is the today that we spoke of yesterday. It is here, so with great urgency Americans must realize that the time is upon us to decide if this is our time to fall, as many other powerful nations have done before, or to stand tall on honor and integrity.
We must realize that we are living in the urgency of time. The time is now. With the overnight decaying of our moral standards in life and history, there is such a thing as being too late to turn back. The greatest stealer of our time is procrastination. When historians write our history, will we be labeled as the greatest procrastinators of modern times? When will those of us in America decide that it is time to cry out for truth? Shall historians record us as saying that the odds were too great? Will we be recorded as saying that the struggle for peace, decency, honesty and healthy coexistence was too hard for us to engage? Today we are being dragged down a long, dark, shameful passageway to gloom and doom and humiliation. We are following those who have no compassion or shame. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stated that we are following those who have “might and no morality, and strength without sight.”
Each day that passes, most Americans are just aiming to come out from this American dilemma stable and unscathed spiritually, emotionally, socially, financially. That is a goal that we can reach by deciding not to do each other harm. We will be alright as long as we are unified in our attitude and behavior about family, tribe, clan and circle. As we climb out of this dark place in which we find ourselves, there is hope. However, we must remember that time is passing and each minute that we do not make a conscious effort to cry out and say that we have had enough of the effects of the nakedness and ugliness with which we have grown comfortable, we dig ourselves deeper and deeper in the this dark hole of corruption, lying, deceit and retaliation.
We can read the history books and follow the road kill and wreckage of nations and individuals who chose to follow the self-defeating path of hate. Will America choose life and good, or will we choose death and evil? The tide in the affairs of men does not remain at the flood: according to one writer, “It ebbs,” and no matter how loudly we cry out for the tide to return to shore or to just pause for us, it is deaf to our every plea and rushes on. When we look back over many civilizations, we will see written on the bones of history the words “too late.” We must realize that there is an invisible book of life that faithfully records our vigilance or our neglect. This American dilemma reminds me of the Babylonian situation in the Old Testament when the handwriting appeared on the wall. The writing on the wall, interpreted by Daniel to mean that God had weighed Belshazzar and his kingdom, had found them wanting and would destroy them. Are we ignoring the handwriting that is written everyday on the wall of America as we dine and fellowship with the king drinking out of the “stolen” golden cups?
Tomorrow is today and the writing is on the wall. We may not understand everything that God is writing, but each day that passes we see his hand is writing on the wall. If we take the time to stop and listen to our clan or tribe, we will hear the words coming out of their mouths. If we take the time to listen to some of our leaders, we will hear the words of doom. We can change that by realizing that it is time for each of us to open our mouths and get involved by displaying the better part of ourselves so that the world can see us for who we are.
Willie Mae Samuel is a playwright and a director in Rome.