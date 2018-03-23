LOCAL COLUMNIST: Name that bird and make it yours
It seems to me that human lives are pulled between opposing poles. We seek freedom but crave security. We work toward what is right and good but our feet wander off the right path and into the tangles.
My relationship with birds has also been two-sided. On the one hand, the appeal of birds is aesthetic and emotional. It puts the “Wow!” into an Indigo Bunting and the “Isn’t that sweet?” into a chick-a-dee-dee-dee. The flip side is acquisitive and analytical. It’s doubling on a covey rise. It’s going up a mountain in a rain storm in search of a pygmy nuthatch whose only real appeal is that I have never seen one before.
Aesthetic appeal and analytical interest — the twin poles of birding. In my life they are represented by two ages — youth, my time of discovery, and maturity, my years of mastery.
My time of discovery started in December 1953. I was 10 and my Christmas present was a Daisy BB gun. The physical dimensions of my world then were those of my parents’ backyard, our neighborhood, the adjacent woods and fields and the creek past the mill village. Within this space I began to put names and voices to birds. With my fifty-shot Daisy pump and a nickel tube of BB’s, I walked and crawled across the contours of my world. I was the quiet stalker. I was Natty Bumbpo, pursuing my prey — jaybirds, sparrows, yellow hammers, rain crows. I didn’t identify birds, I shot them — to take the time to see a white eye ring or yellow rump patch that might distinguish them would make me miss my aim. Besides, I didn’t have binoculars or a book of illustrations and descriptions of common birds.
But there was treasure gathered from these wanderings that has not turned to clay over time. I learned how to find birds — to practice stealth, to look for movement, to look for something out of the ordinary, to remember where a particular bird was found. I was interested in bird song and color but I was captivated by their habits and habitat. Morning or afternoon I could pass through my territory and learn something. And I did.
That was my time of discovery. It spanned about four years and has lasted a lifetime. There have been many moments of discovery since then, but no time when wonder has so dominated my world.
When I was almost 50, I once again discovered the lure of birds. But something was different. Something had changed. I wasn’t merely interested in seeing birds and shooting them. What I was really interested in was seeking out birds that I had never seen before and pinning names on them. My years of mastery were beginning.
I became frustrated and angry. Frustrated because the plumages of the “confusing fall warblers” were all so confusing. Angry because my marginal field identification skills were holding me back, preventing me from seeing the subtle distinctions that would add species to my life list.
So on the first day of January, 2007 I grabbed my binoculars and books and went into the field looking for birds, vowing to “learn birds or die.” The outcome at first was uncertain. Everywhere I went, birds flickered and danced. They almost never sat in the open. They never took perches for long. And every time my binoculars were brought to bear some sixth sense seemed to warn the birds that their identities were in jeopardy. They reacted by boring little bird-sized holes in the foliage.
Months passed and my angst mounted. The “confusing fall warblers” became the “frustrating fall warblers” became those “damned fall warblers.” But just when my pique was reaching its peak a little brown bird with a white eye ring chanced to land under our feeder and the kaleidoscope stopped shifting. In many respects, it was like all the rest of the little brown birds eating under the feeder. But it had that eye ring — was it a field mark?
I looked at the plate in my book. And there it was. The telltale mark.
A field sparrow.
“Gotcha,” I whispered and it came out a hiss. “Got you.” And that’s all it took. One catalytic bird. One bird to serve as a measure of comparison for all the rest. Gradually, one by cryptic one, the other birds under the feeder began surrendering their identities — song sparrow, fox sparrow, rose-breasted grosbeak. One by one I am gathering them into my bag of skills.
There is something about the phrase “got you.” It denotes possession, and possession is a form of control. In the elemental language of the creation story anyone who knows the true name of a thing has mastery over that thing. He controls it.
And that is what I am doing. I am pinning names to birds and making them mine.
Rome native Stanley Tate sits on the Berry College Board of Visitors. He retired as executive vice president and chief environmental officer of Southwire and now writes a nature column that appears in several Georgia newspapers. Readers may write him at henryt@bellsouth.net.