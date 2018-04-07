LOCAL COLUMNIST: My long lost hero
With longing and anticipation, I stared at the likeness of his eyes and face, wondering if he was still alive and if it was our destiny to ever meet all these years later. The grainy Navy photograph came alive for me and my heart soared as I knew that I was staring at my biological father. After many hours of research, the help of technology and a yellowed copy of my adoption papers, I had found Ronald Hal Solomon. He was known only to my mother as my birth father, but known to many as a military hero.
As I stared in awe at his picture, tears rolled down my face as I continued to read his obituary. I had come so far and waited 53 years to meet him. As a little girl, I had imagined what he would look like and how happy he would be to finally meet me as well. My biological father was aware of his tiny new creation, but did not know about the plans for my adoption. I was adopted into a wonderful family who lived just south of my birthplace, the same infamous city where my birth mother briefly met Ronald Solomon while he was attending a nearby naval nuclear power school. I often smile when I ponder my existence, calling myself a blessed indiscretion, which came about one summer night in June 1959.
My journey of discovery began after both my parents had passed away. With help from a friend and the internet, I quickly located my long lost hero along with two brothers from a different mother. I also discovered four other half-siblings from my birth mother. To say I have been blessed by finding and meeting them is an understatement.
What makes my story so special is that my biological father gave his life onboard the famous USS Thresherjust off the coast of Cape Cod when he died on April 10, 1963, my biological mother’s birthday. I was breathless upon seeing that date; was she aware he died that day?
I will never really know as she passed away before I found her. My myriad of questions would never be answered.
Ronald Hal Solomon was the Chief Electricians Mate aboard the doomed nuclear submarine that would never come out of its final test dive. My father was only 26 years old then, leaving behind a wife, two tiny boys and me. Losing their lives that day were 129 military and civilian crew members as the submarine imploded near the bottom of the ocean. There was no wreckage found except a twisted pipe, a plastic pastry bag and one boot. Some authors state that the personnel had about five minutes as they became aware they would never surface again. I often wonder what thoughts went through my father’s mind. Did he think of me in his final moments as the pressure from the descent became too much to bear and he knew death was imminent?
The ballast tanks were full of frozen water, making it impossible for the submarine to surface.
The metal used to solder the ballast tubes together was too weak. They filled with water as they made the fatal descent, the dropping temperatures caused water in each tube to quickly turn to ice. The nuclear engines would take 10 minutes, at least, to fire back up again. The doomed sailors and civilians had approximately five minutes before reaching the ocean floor.
Feelings of sadness permeated me upon reading about this historical disaster of which I wasn’t even aware. I was so close; I had found my father only to lose him once again. I learned later that he wore thick black glasses even in his youth, just as I did. I was also told his favorite leisure activity was reading, as is mine. He became a Catholic for the love of a young girl when he was in high school. I, too, was adopted into a Catholic family.
I would love to hear more about my father’s brief life and amazing love story that brought about these two fine younger brothers of mine. For now, I settle with the thought that I am one of the lucky ones — I found my long lost hero at last!
Roman Betty Schaaf is a volunteer, a writer, a sojourner and a self-described wellness addict.