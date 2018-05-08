LOCAL COLUMNIST: Keep listening: The Legacy Museum and addressing structural evil in American society
My last few columns have focused on listening. Particularly, listening to the victims of gun violence, one written before and one after the shooting at Parkland. Last month, I offered a Paschal reflection on loving and giving sacrificially for the forgotten and marginalized. I want to continue this theme, with a focus on structural evil (that is, systemic evil, which is the evil that arises out of the institutions of society rather than from the wickedness of individual persons). The philosophical problem of evil, especially as theodicy, has long been an interest of mine in my formal and independent study, particularly as it relates to structural evil, that pernicious injustice that exists not necessarily because of any one individual, but because of an institution that has over time been built in such a way that it acts with partiality. I think it’s something worth understanding in modern society and addressing, and I’m glad to offer my small contribution to that grand dialogue.
Today, I want to focus on the quintessential example of structural evil, that of slavery. We have found ourselves as a nation once again caught up in a dialogue over this issue with the opening of the Equal Justice Initiative’s Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama. No doubt many of you are already aware of this memorial to the injustice of slavery, segregation and now mass incarceration that plagues the African-American community. Let me be clear at this point that I’m in no way attempting to speak in their place, and certainly not to speak with their pain. I cannot do that. Instead, I recognize my position in society as a straight, white male and see that on the whole society is kind to me and those like me. It was built by people like me. It favors people like me. That is why I feel like I have to say something about this. To champion the cause of the EJI and this new memorial as one who, for no reason I can control, is able to speak with a certain privilege in society, I feel it is my responsibility to address the plight of those who are ignored, who are marginalized and who often in their daily lives cannot get people who don’t look like them to understand or at least acknowledge this problem.
But we have to acknowledge it. We, as a society, have to confront together the systemic evils that have disadvantaged minorities and women in this nation and across the globe. We have to see that, while racism and xenophobia are certainly alive and well today, that many of the problems in our society are structural. They have been long established and discriminate not necessarily out of the malice of anyone today, but just because that’s how they were built, and it’s now time to tear it down and rethink it. This is a time of new societal innovators. Of champions and heroes and visionaries. The Legacy Museum makes us confront this evil in our history, and how it persists today in our society. It can be a focal point for our dialogue. As I’ve urged in prior columns: just listen. Don’t think about what you’re going to say about it. Don’t think about how to answer or how to explain it. Just listen. Immerse yourself in this history and come to know and understand what it means for us today and the problems still facing the African-American community, because they exist and ignoring them won’t make it go away. It will only further the injustice built into our society that most people who aren’t affected by it never even think about because it’s foreign to your experience. Learn to walk in someone else’s shoes. Someone who looks different from you. Someone whose opportunities and experiences are different from yours just because they look different from you.
After you’ve done that, after you’ve ruminated and absorbed this radically different experience and understanding of our society, then get involved. When you see something, say something. Talk about it. Make it visible to people who, like you, aren’t affected everyday by this reality. Growing a collective consciousness about these problems is the only way truly lasting change and racial justice will come to our nation. And that’s the least we can do.
Ben Amis lives in Rome and works as a local Democratic activist. He studied theology at Asbury University and accounting at GNTC.