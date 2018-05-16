LOCAL COLUMNIST: Isn’t it ionic?
“Oh, I wish it would rain, and wash my face clean,” sings Nanci Griffith in a song from her 1988 album “Little Love Affairs.” Every time a storm rolls in, or needs to roll in, I think of that song.
I’ve been amazed this year at how quickly our weather has turned from a “When is spring going to get here?” spring to a “What happened to spring?” spring. The recent high-80s days have been welcome after the cool, wet Seattle-esque weather we were experiencing, but it doesn’t take long for the heat to get old, either.
They say Mother Nature is fickle, but have you met us humans? We wish it would rain when it’s dry, we wish it was dry when it rains. And so on, and so on. After all, weather is the easiest, most commonly experienced topic for us to talk about, so of course it comes up often, and often with some level of lament about what we are going through.
After sweatily traipsing around on Myrtle Hill late one afternoon last week, I was totally done with the heat wave we’ve been in. I headed to River Dog Outpost to cool off with a beverage and a breeze in the shade, but recovery was elusive. The air was thick, and I felt like something needed to give. But then, we noticed dark clouds on the horizon. They sat to the north, so I thought there was no way they would make it to us, but that summertime heart flutter you feel when a dark sky begins to take shape was kindled. Or, am I the only one who loves a good air-altering storm?
There was discussion of freshly-mowed lawns, newly-washed cars, jeeps without covers, potential loss of business, danger to children and pets, but I didn’t care. It NEEDED to rain. We studied the radar, and spoke of how rare it was for a storm to sweep straight down from the north. We debated the potential for it to break up as it hit the hills surrounding Rome (that always happens!) and… we waited.
The breeze got cooler as the clouds got closer. I could feel the change in the air and it was simply delicious. When the rain finally hit, it pounded the metal roof above us with all the force it had mustered and we were duly humbled. As much energy as was put into analyzing, wishing in different directions, considering and cajoling, this dramatic tale of alteration had nothing to do with human nature, it was purely ionic.
You know when someone says, “I don’t like drama,” and you immediately think about all the times you have seen them thrilling in it? Storms can sort of be like that, but in a good way. When a storm rolls in the flowing water has the effect of generating negatively-charged ions. You can get a similar effect near a waterfall or at the beach. Lower levels of negative ions can even be created by plants, air flow, sunshine and the radioactive breakdown of noble gases (don’t you hate it when that happens?). OK, I don’t know what that last one means at all, but that’s what studies show, so it must be true. But, flowing water is the most highly effective way to change the charge of a molecule and create a literally mood-altering experience. Turns out that an abundance of negative ions have a truly positive effect on us.
In 1932, American research engineer Dr. Clarence Hansell noticed that his colleague’s mood would change in correlation to the ions being released by their equipment. If the equipment was releasing negative ions, he was particularly cheerful and, alternatively, downright morose when positive ions were produced. A more recent extension of his work, a study of seasonal affective disorder (SAD), showed that negatively-charged air was an effective treatment and prevention for depression.
In another interesting study of note in 1990, Dr. John Ott, a US scientist specializing in attention deficit disorder (ADD), researched and determined a link between fluorescent lighting — which is high in positive ions — and poor behavior in schoolchildren. Playtime outside has been decreasing in public schools for years, and attention and behavioral struggles have been on the rise. Could it be that simple to correct?
Simply getting outside can expose you to more negative ions than being inside. The air around a waterfall can contain as many as 30,000 to 100,000 negative ions per cubic centimeter, while a typical canned-air office space can contain as little as zero to one hundred. We in Rome have the benefit of lots of walking and biking trails along our three rivers, we should all be some of the happiest people on the planet! OK, not really, but in theory, a stroll by a river will be more beneficial than a walk in a waterless area.
Next time you see a storm rolling in, get outside or open some windows and let the negatively charged air do its work. No rain in sight? Take a walk outside anywhere, but especially near flowing water. Can’t get out? Take a shower! Yep, even a shower can generate negative ions and improve the way you feel about life. It may seem ironic, but the ability of a negative charge to create a positive mood is really simply ionic.
Monica Sheppard is a freelance graphic designer, beekeeper, mother and community supporter living in Rome.