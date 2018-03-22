LOCAL COLUMNIST: Inaugural spring bike ride is on hold
My favorite past time is riding my 10-speed street bike on the campus of Berry College. Sunday, March 4 was to have been this year’s inaugural spring bike ride. However, the day before that, I was at Piedmont Park in Atlanta with the grands flying a kite. We were having so much fun. It was the perfect day for flying a kite because it was windy enough to get the kite flying, but not so windy as to make it difficult to control. Up went the beautiful butterfly kite soaring overhead. Suddenly I had excruciating pain in my right knee. Getting in and out of the car was agony.
The next week I went to see the orthopaedic surgeon and learned that I have a torn meniscus. By the time you read this, I will have had an MRI. There is an arthroscopy, three days of crutches, and some physical therapy in my near future.
Two of my friends have had the same procedure within the last month. The knee injury blind-sided me. This all has me aware that we are all aging, of course, and evidently at the same rate. I remind myself that knees wear out, and knees are tricky. That is, treating and managing knee injuries is tricky. However, I was afraid I had arthritis in my knee so I was relieved to learn I do not have arthritis.
A good friend of mine, who is a doctor a couple of years older than I, was recently lamenting the fact that a longtime friend of his was having total knee replacement surgery that day. I don’t know the woman, but apparently she is very active and the picture of heath. He kept saying, “63? A total knee? 63…a total knee? I’m 63.” I reminded him, as I recently reminded myself, that knees wear out and that treating and managing knee injuries is tricky.
For many years I lived in Roswell. Jere Wood, the mayor of Roswell, is a native of Roswell and an avid cyclist. He is the reason Roswell and Alpharetta have all those great bike trails along the Chattahoochee River. Cool and pleasant, a bike ride along the Chattahoochee River is the perfect ending to a day at the office.
I have been an enthusiastic cyclist most of my life. When I was in the second grade, I got a brand new bicycle for Christmas. I spent a lot of time riding that bike all over the neighborhood. When I was in high school, Mama surprised me with a 5-speed bicycle. Years ago, before Rome had all the great bike trails we now have, my friends and I would ride down Old Calhoun Road, in north Rome, out Chatillion Road, through the Celanese Village to the Berry College campus. When we got to Berry, we rode out to the mountain campus and then back home. All summer long, my friends and I rode our bikes and we had so much fun. There used to be a train depot over near Maple Street. That’s one of the places we used to ride to. We thought that depot was really cool. It had such a historic atmosphere. We usually went in the depot for awhile and then rode to the playground at the bottom of Myrtle Hill, enjoyed a picnic and then rode home.
These days, it is my practice to ride my bicycle after work every afternoon on the campus of Berry College. I do a campus ride, then I ride the Viking Trail to the mountain campus and back, another campus ride and then back to my car. It is so enjoyable. The dragon flies flit around the handlebars of my bike, and the red tail hawk soars overhead. When I ride down the hill toward the Rollins Research Center, there is a meadow where the wild turkeys flock. On the Viking Trail, the deer cross the trail and they like to come out of the woods to drink at that pond at the trailhead.
You can see why I enjoy riding my bike. You may easily imagine why I’m disappointed that, for now, riding my bike is on hold. I have a new trailer hitch and a new Rhino-Rack bike rack just waiting for my knee to get well so I can resume my bike riding at Berry.
Native Roman Pam Walker is a paralegal, and welcomes your email to her at pamtwalker@gmail.com.