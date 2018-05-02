LOCAL COLUMNIST: How you see it, how I don’t
Remember “the dress”?
The fact must quickly be noted that this mere question leads to multiple thought processes, answers and directions in a way that will later be added to proving my point, but “the dress” that I wish to discuss here is the one that was either white and gold or blue and black. Remember that one?
It feels like it was not that long ago that this question exploded on social media, but it was, surprisingly, over three years ago. Long enough, in fact, that numerous studies have since been completed attempting to explain the phenomenon in which a simple photo of a dress could stir such debate and polarity in perspective. For me, it has long been a point of proof that perception is reality, and that reality is irrelevant.
I was fascinated, at the time, by how clear people were in their perspective on the matter. What each of us saw was obviously reality for us, how could anyone see it differently? As a designer and marketer I have learned that the way that I see things is not always in line with others, and that I must constantly anticipate other ways that something could be perceived or interpreted. But, that knowledge doesn’t make it any easier to accept.
The studies geared to determining the psychology and mechanics behind the different views are interesting. One discussion I found on livescience.com notes a study conducted by Bevil Conway, a professor at Wellseley College and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). In the study, Conway and his colleagues asked 1,401 people how they saw the dress (313 of which had not seen it before). 57 percent of them saw the dress as blue and black, 30 percent saw it as white and gold, while 11 percent saw it as blue and brown and two percent said they saw something else. Some of those questioned said their perception changed on studying the image a second time.
I, personally, fell in the 11 percent group. For better or worse, this is not an unusual spot for me. I am often at odds with extreme perspectives, but I was surprised to learn that I fell in such a decided minority on this particular subject. I will note that my perspective made it particularly hard for me to accept the two extreme interpretations. I truly couldn’t understand how the two given choices were possible.
The mechanics of the different views are quite interesting. In multiple studies, it was determined that the brain’s assumption of the lighting in the scene was what defined how each person saw the image. The folks in the majority, those seeing it as blue and black, subconsciously assumed the dress was in warm, artificial light so their brains automatically ignored the longer, redder wavelengths. Those seeing white and gold assumed the lighting was daylight, so their brains instinctively ignored the shorter, bluer wavelengths. We 11-percenters assumed neutral lighting. What does that say about us?
What I found most interesting in Conway’s findings is that older people and women were more likely to see it as white and gold. The team theorized that this was because women and older people are more likely to be active during the day, while young people and men are more likely to be exposed to artificial light. I hate stereotypes as much as anybody, but could it be true that we are that targetable? There must surely be some other complicated factors involved than simple habits based on assumptions about age and gender!
When you understand the driving factors in perception of something as simple as dress color, it makes it even more clear how much our realities, our beliefs, our absolutes are determined by the way that we have “learned” to see things through our experiences, habits and circumstances.
When I first asked if you remember “the dress,” which dress came to mind? Was it the one I intended, or was it “the dress” belonging to Monika Lewinski, or “the dress” worn by Princess Diana on her wedding day? Or was it another dress entirely?
The thing that has me thinking about this for the week is a line of thought about how easy it is for us to write off the perspectives of others based on our own experiences. We so want our realities to be truth, but we could learn so much about ourselves, and each other, if we could begin to accept that all perspectives are valid, impossible though it may be for us to “see” them.
Monica Sheppard is a freelance graphic designer, beekeeper, mother and community supporter living in Rome.