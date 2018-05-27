LOCAL COLUMNIST: How about a belly washer
The aerialist was teetered precariously halfway across Rome’s brick-paved Broad Street. His wire was strung from just below the old Chamber of Commerce building to the Culpepper-Storey Men’s Clothing Co. located at 419. The year was 1914.
With hundreds of Romans watching, he seemed to be in danger of falling head first and bashing his brains out on the bricks below. Then he straightened suddenly, both feet secure on the taut wire, and made a dramatic bow to his audience.
“I can’t fall now!” he called down. “Chero-Cola’s got me!”
It was a commercial of the day. Chero-Cola wasn’t bottled in Rome in 1914. In fact it was 1919 before the City Directory mentions it. At that time it was at 609 Maple St. with Cason McCormack and Walter Payne as operators and O.L. Betts as manager. It was later at 246 N. Fifth Ave., but from 1922 through 1934 it was at 100 Broad St. in the old Porter Hotel building.
The tightrope walker and human fly demonstrations seemed to be popular, and common with Romans of the day. In fact many street carnivals and circuses would set up on Broad between Third Avenue and Fifth.
Automobiles were new and caused no traffic congestion, one of the few times in Broad Street’s history when there is not a reported parking problem.
One old gentleman told Roger Aycock as he researched his “All Roads Lead to Rome” history that the first airplane he saw took off from Broad Street. His description sounds more like a motorized kite, similar to what the Wright Brothers flew.
The carbonated “soda-pop” was just coming of age at the turn of the 20th century, and Rome sure had its bottlers and followers. Coca-Cola was in Rome as early as 1901, and would eventually squeeze most of the competition in the soft drink market out of business, but it wasn’t overnight.
The oldest we have on record is Rome Bottling Works, operated in 1880 by John J. Sprenger at the rear of 99 Broad St. (Broad Street’s numbering system has changed over the years. 99 could have been in the 200 or 300 block of today).
In 1888 came the Mountain City Bottling Works, operated between 515 and 519 South Broad under the management of Mrs. Susannah E. Morris, wife of veteran police office Sexton Morris. She bottled both mineral and soda water. It apparently endured for some time as Mr. Aycock found old timers in the late 70s that remembered it.
Rome Bottling and Manufacturing Co. is listed in the 1913 city directory with Walter S. Austin as proprietor. It was operating at 225 W. First St., behind where J.C. Penney’s was located (Johnny’s Pizza today). They advertised to be bottlers of “fine carbonated drinks…drink Ryeola, on sale everywhere at 5 cents….phone your order.”
Just behind number 331 Broad St. was the Poinsettia soft drink, dating from as far back as 1910. President of Esserman’s Clothing Co., Hyman Esserman told Mr. Aycock that he would skip school and help the bottler, a Mr. Stofregen, stack cases of empty bottles.
The 1922 city directory lists a Budwine Bottling Works at 246 N. Fifth Ave.
Four years later we have a Max Cooper at 254 N. Fifth Ave., bottling carbonated drinks under the name of Star Bottling Works. This building, later occupied by Wright Furniture Co., still has sloping concrete floors with centered drains originally designed to carry away spillage and wash water from the old bottling machinery. By 1936 Cooper had opened another plant at 600 W. 10th.
The 254 building was quite popular with bottlers. In 1929 we find it to be the home of Nehi Bottling Co., operated by A.G. Aycock.
In North Rome we find Big Boy Bottling Works operating at 1 Callahan St. under the management of Mrs. W.C. McGraw and the Orange Crush Co. at 1803 N. Broad in 1931. This building was later the home of Royal Crown and Nehi Bottlers.
The 3 Centa was made at 119 S. Broad St. and the little Grapette Soda was manufactured on Dean Street.
Dr. Pepper is listed in the 100 building on Broad in 1936, as was the NuGrape, bottled in an hourglass iridescent color to refract light. Both were mill village favorites.
The Double Cola Co. (one of my favorites) opened after the Great Depression on Second Avenue. Their building still stands today and was a Rome favorite for many years. In 1950 Pepsi was bottling its wares at 6 Calhoun Ave. with Carl Spann as manager.
There may have been more bottlers than those listed here from the time Spranger opened his company in 1880. The soft drink world filled a need of the day, a demand as much as a social need.
Cherry Nectar, on North Fifth Avenue, was advertising in the Rome Tribune-Herald as early as 1911. They advertised as many as 40 ingredients were in their drinks, although we don’t know what they were.
In 1919 Coca-Cola opened an advertising campaign called “Changing Times” where Coca-Cola clocks and serving trays were available with their advertisements, and the Coca-Cola collector was born. This helped over time to squeeze the others out of the market.
Mr. Aycock mentions Romans that sipped their sodas in cool-shadowed drugstores with marble-top tables with twisted wire legs. I’ll have to pass on that Roger.
But ask those of us that grew up in a mill village or factory area, that were barefoot and beyond nasty when Mrs. Bobo or Pullen pulled up and sounded their horn. Ask those that would chase the Dope Wagon in Shannon. Ask those who could get grandma to finance a nickel for a belly washer.
Then the decision was what it was going to be. NuGrape went down too fast. Something that would fizz was good. Something you could put peanuts in if you could get one more nickel for a pack to split with your cousin. Grandmas always like the split concept, and I’ll bet it still works.
Then to take the prize and sit, not at a marble-topped table, but under a tree in the dirt, and slowly sip the drink and catch a peanut. We wanted to drink it as slow as possible to make it last. Yes, soft drink bottlers were important to village kids. I remember those days vividly…
Mike Ragland is a former Cave Spring city councilman and a retired Rome police major. His most recent book is “Living with Lucy.” Readers may contact him at mrag@bellsouth.net or mikeragland.com.