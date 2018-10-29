Among the most memorable words spoken by Franklin Roosevelt during the crisis of the Great Depression were “we have nothing to fear but fear itself.” What a striking difference pervades the current culture and its political climate. The apparent terror of social change demonizes “others,” trashes reason and threatens relationships while it seeks to consolidate the quest for power over integrity. It is tempting to see only gloom and further division. Is there hope to be found?
I have just finished reading Jon Meacham’s “The Soul of America.” Meacham reminds us that it is easiest to despair when we are ignorant of history or simply unrealistically impatient. He frequently refers to Abraham Lincoln’s image of “our better angels” to tease out the spirit of America at her best and to retell the stories of some our greatest presidents and the crises they guided us through. He reminds us of our lofty ideals, our struggles and too frequent failures to attain those ideals, and of the fact that Americans have rallied to our better angels often enough to make real and positive changes. Yes, we are in a dark political climate that has largely turned its back on our better angels; there is no promise that we will come through this crisis time well. But reviewing our history is a powerful source of hope because we have endured demagogues and mob-led evil in the past and have not continued into their divisive and destructive trap.
Early in the book, Meacham makes the distinction between concern and fear when it comes to the ways we live together with other people. He believes that concern is natural and necessary but fear is too often unreasonable, too often suspicious, too often violent, too easily manipulated by devious leaders and almost always lacking in compassion.
In the horrific hatred generated by the Civil War, Lincoln was determined to seek reconciliation between North and South rather than additional punishment. When the super-rich increasingly abused their economic advantages and ravaged the environment during the Gilded Age, Teddy Roosevelt supported working people and championed the creation of national parks. When Robert Welch created the John Birch Society and Senator Joe McCarthy manipulated the media with constant lies and phony charges of Communists undermining the government, Presidents Truman and Eisenhower would not be intimidated into joining the mob mentality. When LBJ was thrust into the presidency, he pushed through Civil Rights and Voting Rights legislation. Though he knew it would cost him a very high political price to undermine the hate-fueled legacy of segregation, he was determined to choose the better angels and therefore to do the right thing.
Certainly this is not to be a mini U.S. history or even a review of Meacham’s book. However, it is fair in summary to say that he makes a very strong case that the greatest leaders in our history have been those who pursued our “better angels” and inspired through hope and their confidence that the future could be better than the past. Though only partially and imperfectly successful, those hopeful leaders motivated their followers to become better people than they had been and moved our nation toward claiming more fully the great ideal that “all men (all people) are created equal.” The implicit lesson of our history is that great leaders unite and offer visions of hope rather than divide and look back in nostalgia to a fantasized better time. I see none of that greatness in the bullying populism of “make America great again.”
There is a second piece to a culture that would reject being stampeded by fear and hate. People of faith should be at the forefront of living in hope and facing change with courage. Yet the sad and mystifying reality is that some 80 percent of white evangelical Christians seem to be leading the parade of the fearful. Do they fear that the Creator of the Universe is endangered by cultural changes that would unmask old prejudices and injustices, which would hold values other than the pursuit of power and money and would expand the idea of neighbor beyond simply my color/my tribe?
The great leaders of the Bible, Abraham, Moses, Joshua, John the Baptizer, Jesus, Paul, all understood that God undermines old and destructive ways, always moving toward the prayed-for time that God’s kingdom would come on earth just like in heaven. No doubt each of these leaders and their followers had times they wondered about where they might be headed. Yet time after time, both the Old and the New Testaments report that people of faith are commanded to move ahead and not be afraid. Some 70 times, Jesus told his followers, “fear not.” I wonder why those who fret that the Ten Commandments should be posted in public places are not so eager to post the commandment “fear not.”
To return to thinking about the differences between concern, fear and hope, each is a response to the uncertainties that are inevitable in our lives. We have known political leaders who were moral giants and those who were moral dwarfs. We have experienced religious leaders who both preached and lived a faith that personified love, integrity and hope, just as surely we have experienced religious leaders whose narrow and harsh version of faith repels and disgusts us. The great leaders, both political and religious, are those who lead with integrity and with hope. They encourage folks, even in hard and uncertain times, to hold the things that bring them together rather than weaponize the things that make them different. In so doing both leaders and followers call on their “better angels” and move ahead.
The Rev. Gary Batchelor is an ordained Baptist minister and active church member. He is retired after a nearly 40-year local ministry as a hospital chaplain. His particular interest lies in issues of faith and culture.