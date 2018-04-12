LOCAL COLUMNIST: From the Civil War to the space shuttle
I mentioned in last week’s column that my daddy was a history enthusiast. I, too, am a history enthusiast, particularly Georgia history and all things southern.
On this date in history in 1861, the American Civil War began. Of the 11 states that seceded from the Union, Georgia was the fifth to do so. Georgia seceded Jan. 19, 1861.
LETTERS FROM HOME: When my daughter and I went to UGA for orientation the summer before her freshman year, I had some free time one afternoon. I decided to go to the rare books collection at the UGA library. Although it has since been relocated to a fabulous new building, built specifically to house the rare books collection, it was then housed on the third floor of the main UGA library. I got off the elevator and went down the hall, enjoying all the historic memorabilia in glass cases. One of those cases held the document of secession when Georgia seceded from the Union! I noted that Shropshire signed for Floyd County.
The last case I happened on had letters from home written to soldiers fighting for the Confederacy. The letters were, of course, written with fountain pens. Most of them were legible, and one letter was a standout. A housewife from Athens wrote to her husband, who was a Private in the CSA Army. Written in December, 1863, here’s how it went. “Dear Andrew, The children are so excited about Christmas. They are making presents for each other. I declare though, I feel guilty about the festivities because I know there is so much deprivation with you and all the soldiers.” She went on and wrote, “Aunt Sally told the children not to expect a visit from Santa. The Yankees done shot him!”
Every time I’ve ever told that story, it gets a lot of laughs. But it shows the real disdain most southerners had for the Yankees. And keep in mind, this isn’t from a novel. These are real people living their lives through the worst period in our nation’s history.
On this date in history
APRIL 12, 1937: The first aircraft engine was successfully tested. It is nothing short of amazing how the technological doors opened with that achievement.
APRIL 12, 1981: The first space shuttle was launched into space. Later that year my son was born. When he started school we were living in Florida. Through the years, every time a shuttle was launched, the entire school would go out to the baseball field, look up and… there… it… goes! They could see the shuttle flying overhead. It was a great experience for the children and their teachers.
One year we got up very early and drove to the space coast for a shuttle launch. That was a really good experience. More interesting still was that there was a radio station to which we tuned in where you could hear all the radio calls of the shuttle personnel preparing for the launch.
When I think of the technological advances we continue to make, I remember my grandparents. In their lifetime, they lived from the horse and buggy era to the invention of the telephone, the first airplane and the space age. We cannot make such a statement. We can, however, boggle the minds of our children when we remind them that we lived before cell phones and computers. Our children cannot even begin to imagine that. I guess if they were stranded on a desert island, they wouldn’t want to be without their cell phone. But then, what would happen when the battery died?
