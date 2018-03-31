LOCAL COLUMNIST: Eternity doesn’t last forever
Gloom...despair...excessive misery...deep dark depression...relentless agony. The 2018 World Happiness Report in March didn’t describe our nation that way, but it did note the USA has fallen all the way to 18th, a steady downward float of contentment since the report’s startup in 2012.
The study cites no specific rationale for the decline, but it’s becoming difficult to challenge the impression America is vaporizing into a haze of 250 million annual prescriptions for antidepressants at the same time accommodating the largest distribution of illegal drugs on this planet.
Without question, culture in America shifts generationally with predictable alarm. It sometimes appears national overdosing is the coping mechanism of choice when trying to deal with such unspeakable horrors as that of mass-murdered school children. Sadly, there is little faith that reporters and commentators, despite their smug self-assuredness, will help us find truth or comfort in a haystack of facts and “alternative facts.” To us old newsroom hacks the perceived erosion of journalistic reliability is a deep, deep wound. Social media is becoming the new holy grail for both information and innuendo, though it hardly seems necessary to incessantly remind us that power brokers have appetites for sexual snacks and our President is having it out (so to speak) with a pornographic movie star.
As antidote to all the disillusionment I offer the even-tempered counsel of famed French-born cultural historian, Jacques Barzun. He wrote in 1954, “Whoever wants to know the heart and mind of America had best learn baseball.”
Wait just a minute. Why would I abruptly hijack this space to discuss baseball while our country falls apart? Well, I don’t delude myself that Atlanta Braves baseball as a calming metaphor has overwhelming appeal for the readership of this newspaper; but neither can I argue with my friend Frank Murphy’s proposition that baseball is dull only to dull minds. So, the point of my screeching transition is to offer a non-confrontational thought that when it feels as though the country’s unhappiness will never end, try remembering back when the Atlanta Braves taught us eternity doesn’t last forever.
Well, that actually happened back in autumn of 1991 — the year October began to taste like honey, when leaves turned brighter shades of gold and crimson, and nights felt fresh as mountain air. Who would have ever believed the Atlanta Braves’ melancholy baseball world would inexplicably explode and turn upside down — that a team enduring 22 consecutive losing months, that had not ended a season since 1983 with more victories than defeats, that in 1990 had led the entire National League in errors and finished in last place, would chase away the ghosts of past disillusionments?
Whoever would have believed — with half the 1991 season familiarly crumbling — the Braves would catch sight of the hated Dodgers, nine and a half games in the distance, and not think of it as a bridge too far to cross, that aging Terry Pendleton would lead the league in hitting, that John Smoltz would lose 11 of this first 13 decisions then win 12 of his final 14, that future Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Glavine would win 20 games for the first time, that narcotically electrified Otis Nixon would steal 72 bases before a season-ending drug test?
Who would have believed 2.1 million of us would sit in orange seats that for years collected dust from shattered dreams; that we would wave crimson tomahawks and chant throaty imitations of an indigenous war cry; that with every single heartbeat we would feel vibrations of hope?
Who would have believed that in October, 1991, Atlanta (and yes, Rome, Georgia) would drape itself in the red, white and blue bunting of a National League pennant winner; that in the first World Series in our state capitol’s history, every scoreless inning in the seventh and final game would become a miniature apocalypse, that it would take nothing less than the game’s only run — scored in the final inning on the season’s final swing — to pierce our collective hearts?
Whoever would have believed a team that, for nearly a decade, failed to contradict the nickname “Loserville” would inspire 750,000 of us to line downtown streets and cheer the Braves for their change of seasonal fortunes? Whoever would have believed there would follow 13 championship seasons in Atlanta, one of them as World Champions of 1995?
You see, change can cause reactions like that. Now, if there is a speck of worthy substance in my memories of an otherwise inconsequential baseball season, it is the glorious moment we realize, eternity doesn’t have to last forever, that where America was, or is now, doesn’t have to be where America can get.
Readers may contact Lee Walburn at lwalburn@RN‑T.com.