LOCAL COLUMNIST: Don’t muddy your waters
“Don’t make a mountain out of a molehill,” we always say when someone is being overly dramatic in describing a situation. We are inclined to speak in dramatic terms when describing the state of the world these days, so I often find myself thinking the phrase, if not using it. Of course, there are a lot of ways you could argue that the world really is “going to hell in a hand basket”, but for today’s purpose I would like to speak about the times when we believe a situation is worse than it really is. The times when what used to be true may not be anymore. The times when we really need to look at the facts as they are, not as they were, and put our perspective in check.
The Coosa River Basin Initiative (CRBI) is in the process of rallying folks to come together and break the world record for an inner tube chain on a river. The Guinness Book of World Records lists a chain of just 150 people in tubes. The organization is well on the way to breaking that number and it is exciting to think how close we are to putting Rome, Georgia and the Etowah River in the world record books. But, at the current rate, organizers believe that it is highly likely we can top the larger but undocumented record set in Colorado of 600 people in tubes in a continuous chain in a river. Now that will be exciting!
I have lived in Rome for over 30 years and I can honestly and happily say that people are finally beginning to recognize the true value of our three rivers, but it has been a slow process. Back in 2001, my former husband, Joe Cook, and I took our daughter Ramsey, then three, on a month-long journey on the Etowah River, following it from the spring that births it above Dahlonega all the way to its confluence with the Oostanaula River at the head of the Coosa River. Joe and I had done a similar 100-day traverse of the Chattahoochee and Apalachicola Rivers several years before, so it was old hat for us to live in a canoe for days at a time, enjoying the beauty and culture of a river. We could see back then what a treasure these rivers are, and were thrilled to be able to expose Ramsey to the idea of life on the water at a very early age.
Having spent so much time on the water over the years, it never ceases to amaze me when someone recoils in disgust over the idea of being in or near our rivers. I mean we literally lived in the rivers for a good period of time and I have yet to grow a third ear, or have an appendage fall off from the plague that I should surely have contracted in mere moments in the water, to hear some people talk. More than once in the process of discussing the inner tube challenge, I have been shocked to encounter such a mindset and found myself inclined to change that common phrase above to fit the topic: “Don’t make a cesspool out of our rivers.”
Have our rivers had their problems over the years? Yes. Back in the 50s and 60s it was not at all uncommon to find raw sewage and toilet paper floating down the Etowah, or to find the Oostanaula running blue or green enough to stain white clothing with dyes from the textile mills upstream. The Etowah, Oostanaula and Coosa Rivers were working rivers for many years, earning a living for better or worse for thousands of folks in our area.
Was there a time when few people cared about what was happening to the rivers? Most definitely. Back then the very mills and factories that were polluting and destroying our rivers were the economic lifeblood of our community, and who could argue with that? People needed those jobs, and protesting the environmental impact they were generating was a surefire way to eliminate the very job that was keeping food on your family’s table. They knew it was bad, they just couldn’t afford to fix it.
Are the rivers perfectly clean and protected from pollution and contamination now? Definitely not, but, thanks to the Clean Water Act of 1972 and tireless efforts by organizations such as CRBI, there have been tremendous strides made and the rivers are decidedly safe for recreation most of the time. In 2011-12, CRBI collected over 100 samples to test for E. coli and found that the vast majority of testing sites were considered safe for recreation, including swimming, by Environmental Protection Agency standards.
While bacteria levels can spike after a heavy rain due to animal waste washing into waterways or the occasional sewage overflow caused by pipe blockage, the days of industrial and municipal dumping of sewage into the rivers is a thing of the past. Our rivers are largely clean and safe for recreation. Period.
Why should we care about the health of our rivers? Did you know that Americans spend more than $646 billion on outdoor recreation, and that $86 billion of that is spent on water sports? Why would a beautiful rural city boasting three healthy rivers not want to attract some of those dollars to our own economy? Oh yeah, and don’t forget about the need for clean drinking water. We, as a community, have a vested and critical interest in not only keeping our rivers clean, but also in seeing them as such.
Let’s stop making a cesspool out of our rivers when we consider their potential, and try joining the crowd on June 2 for Rome’s Big Float and Totally Tubular World Record Challenge. It is a great way to show the world that our rivers are safe and enjoyable and it’s a great way to support the grassroots efforts to keep them that way.
Monica Sheppard is a freelance graphic designer, beekeeper, mother and community supporter living in Rome.