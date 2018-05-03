LOCAL COLUMNIST: Do y’all remember? We’ll never forget!
Ever been lost, especially in a small, Southern town, and stopped to ask for directions? You probably stopped at the only service station in town. It was almost certainly a country store as well. An old timer, who is probably a lifelong resident of said small town, says, “Remember where the old fire station was? Well it’s not there anymore. It burned down. But turn left where it was, and you go down that road for about 4 miles and …”
Although I’m not giving you directions today, I’m going to play that game. Remember where Dari-Delite used to be? It was on Martha Berry Blvd. where Back Yard Burger currently sits. My brother used to pick me up from East Rome Junior High School and we’d go to Dari-Delite for a peanut butter milkshake after school. Mmmm.
AMERICAN LEGION SHANKLIN-ATTAWAY POST 5: Next to the Parks & Recreation office is the American Legion. A. Walter Shanklin and William J. Attaway were veterans of World War I, originally known as the “World’s War.” A monument to the young men of Floyd County who fought in that war is next to the old Carnegie Library. “In memorial to the young men of Floyd County who responded to their country’s call in the World’s War, and in memory of those who gave their lives.” Below that inscription is a list of the names of all the young men from Floyd County who fought that war, as well as the names of those who were killed fighting that war. A. Walter Shanklin. William J. Attaway. Charles Graves. Chidsey. Horton. Shropshire. Their names and many others are listed there.
CHARLES GRAVES: Buried in the Tomb of the Known Solider in Veterans Plaza at Myrtle Hill Cemetery, Charles Graves was an 18-year-old from Floyd County. On Aug. 16, 1917, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. Fourteen months later he was sent to Neuroy, France, a place about which he knew nothing. On Oct. 5, 1918, Graves was mortally wounded by German artillery on the Hindenburg line. He soon thereafter received full military honors and a military burial in France. Destined to be recognized as the known soldier, it was decided that Graves would be buried in Arlington Cemetery next to America’s Unknown Soldier.
MEANWHILE BACK HOME Charles’ mother received a telegram from the War Department that her son was killed in the war. She subsequently waited four long years for her son’s body to be returned to the U.S. The U.S. government wanted to create the “Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,” and a “Known Soldier” in Arlington National Cemetery. Graves was chosen for “America’s Known Soldier” by a blindfolded sailor who picked Graves’ name from an American soldier remains list, but Mrs. Graves objected to his burial in Arlington National Cemetery. After an extravagant ceremony in New York City, honoring Charles and all who gave their life in the “World’s War,” Graves’ body was returned to Rome. He was buried at Antioch cemetery on April 6, 1922.
Several local citizens, including Graves’ brother, believed he should be buried in a place of honor. September 1923, the night before an injunction forbidding that his body be moved, his body was exhumed from Antioch Cemetery and relocated to Myrtle Hill Cemetery as America’s Known Soldier. This was after his mother’s death,
Nov. 11, 1923, was Armistice Day. Charles, and 33 other young men from Floyd County who died in World War I, were honored with three Maxim guns and 34 magnolia trees at Myrtle Hill Cemetery.
I’ve always liked that line from “Dixie,” “Old times there are not forgotten.” That is so true, particularly here in Rome, Georgia. I only wish I knew A. Walter Shanklin’s and William J. Attaway’s stories. I am sure they had one. We remember our veterans. We’ll never forget.
American Legion Shanklin-Attaway Post 5. Sell it. Tear it down. Build a shopping center there. It is always going to be where the American Legion is. Maybe one day, when giving directions to a lost tourist, I’ll say, “Remember where the American Legion used to be? Well there is a shopping center there now…”
Native Roman Pam Walker is a paralegal and welcomes email to her at pamtwalker@gmail.com.