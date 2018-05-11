LOCAL COLUMNIST: Dignity lost
“Enlightened Statesmen will not always be at the helm.” — James Madison
In the ides of an era in which comity and statesman like behavior give way to the pressures of obstruction and hyper-partisan politics, the United States legislature, and the legislatures of the respective states, are prime for demagoguery, misinformation and a loss of respect, prestige and dignity. The loss of respect, prestige and dignity in political office will be discussed.
In the earlier days of the Senate, particularly the early twentieth century, the Senate chambers were empty of news media and other publicizing medium in which to broadcast the Senate’s doings minus the secretaries who were assigned to type specific documents. The Senate was a place where deliberation occurred in the committees in which each senator sat. Filibusters were rare, interviews didn’t happen and special interests were a non-starter. Currently, filibusters, interviews and special interests are rampant throughout the Senate floor. This is not conducive with sound deliberation. I mention the Senate versus the House of Representatives due to their inherent nature and structure being one that prohibits faction and prejudice and permits an environment of independent thought and compromise. The fact of the matter is that hyper-partisanship is affecting all branches of our government.
In the following I want to point out a few examples that point to the degradation of respect and dignity in our political theater due to hyper-partisanship.
Rightfully, we may start with the Senate. As stated before, our Senate was a closed door chamber, a chamber that was filled with individuals who worked alongside their colleagues across the aisle. A chamber that made decisions in smoke-filled committee rooms. A chamber that did not cater to public prejudice and factions, but looked beyond the immediate passions expressed by their constituents, deliberating and voting by virtue of making the United States a better nation. Now, Senators flock to the cameras to speak on behalf of the party’s platform. They are shells who echo Republican or Democrat principles rather than their own. All but a few older Senators regularly try to get press time, filibuster and tout meaningless procedural maneuvers as courageous and firm stances. Attention seeking behavior is not becoming of a statesman that is in the Senate, not even the House of Representatives. This is due to Senators relying on the party and special interests to keep them in office rather than their own opinions making the nation better and influencing their constituents on what is best for the nation.
Our president is the epitome of a compilation of Tea Party and extreme conservative rhetoric and passions in America. With this hyper-partisan President, the United States is pushing away allies, angering enemies and touting revocation of Obama era accomplishments as his major accomplishments. Our ideologically extreme President does not do what is best for the country, just what will get him in favor of his constituents. With no experience or education on government and foreign relations, his decisions are based off public whims. He continues to withdraw the United States from leadership positions internationally, calls the opposite party the enemy and makes decisions based on party ideology. This hyper-partisan president is a reminder that factions can turn a statesman’s station into the base for demagoguery.
Our governor’s race is a prime example of what happens to candidates who succumb to hyper-partisanship. I must admit to my own contempt that I feel I am watching Super Bowl commercials. There is action, entertainment and symbolism that are used to trigger base prejudices and passions. In Georgia, the Second Amendment and the idea of “Constitutional Carry” are prime factors in the race for governor. With this, candidates are producing superfluous ads that are meant to trigger base passions. For example, one candidate fakes a Southern accent and has a gun or explosion in all his ads. Entertainment has no place in politics.
This is a short account for why hyper-partisanship is poisonous and will be followed up later on.
Greyson Oswalt-Smith is a political science major at Kennesaw State University who plans on going to law school. He enjoys being politically involved locally, and serves on the Sara Hightower Regional Library System Board of Trustees. He may be reached at oswalt0426@gmail.com.