LOCAL COLUMNIST: Did you know that was happening?

Did you know that was happening?
I love learning new things about our area and the folks in it. This happens near daily, but it is a particularly good day when I can learn about multiple interesting tidbits, all at once.
That’s exactly what happened recently at Coosa River Basin Initiative’s Greenie Awards as they acknowledged some really cool things that are going on in the Coosa River Basin. CRBI is based here in Rome, but they are working to advocate for a large area of Northwest Georgia, including the basins of the Etowah and Oostanaula rivers to the north as well as the Coosa basin in Georgia south of Rome. What happens along the rivers above Rome has a direct impact on us, and also on those that live below us, so it is good to know that good things are happening.
We don’t see a lot of sheep here in Northwest Georgia, but in Calhoun, Ivan and Leah Phillips of Paragon Wool are working with sheep’s clothing to create a tremendously safe and eco-friendly insulation product for your home. Yep, they are taking wool and turning it into highly effective home insulation that is far safer for our health and the environment than other alternatives on the market. I would never have thought of it, but, isn’t it the most logical thing? I was fascinated to hear about how it works, and to learn that the insulation is so safe it can be used as fertilizer in your garden, once it is through protecting your home.
Another bit of news I was surprised to learn is that the Chatsworth Water Works Commission has gone solar, and they are the first wastewater system in the state of Georgia to do it. Commission Director Steve Smith looked at six unused acres at their water reclamation plant and realized it was the perfect spot to put rows of solar panels to power the facility’s activities. His board was skeptical at first, as you can imagine, but in their first year, thanks to a partnership with Georgia Power, they saved more money than their loan payments for the project.
The Commission expects to save around $6 million over the next 20 years, all while keeping some 67 million pounds of CO2 emissions out of the environment. That is great for taxpayers and air-breathers alike, and that is good.
Speaking of saving money, you won’t believe how much of it the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rome and Dalton are saving, simply by following efficiency guidelines that are recommended for any home or business to adopt. When Robbie Slocumb of the Dalton clubs first learned about Southface Institute’s water- and energy-efficiency grants, he focused on the opportunity to fund new lighting for their facilities. He couldn’t imagine that they would really have much impact otherwise, but he soon learned that saving energy can save significant money, too. With lighting, plumbing and HVAC upgrades, the Dalton club is saving an average of $8,000 per year over what they used to pay for utilities. That is enough to fund a part-time staff person who can impact the lives of dozens of kids each day, and that is nothing to sneeze at.
At the South Rome Boys & Girls Club, simply replacing plumbing fixtures with low-flow toilets and high-efficiency faucets and installing a 500-gallon rainwater tank to water the campus’s garden has won them a No. 1 ranking in a national water-efficiency competition. With these simple upgrades, the club cut their water consumption by a whopping 74 percent, and along with other efficiency practices, the club now saves around $7,000 per year in utility costs. Director Eric Turner is using that money to take his students to visit college campuses around the Southeast, while before they were limited to visiting campuses here at home. How great is it to imagine how much they have broadened horizons for area kids, by cutting back in such seemingly small ways?
The thing I love most about discovering stories like these is how inspired they leave me for the possibilities that exist in the world, both far away and close to home. I’m so glad I was at the CRBI event to learn about these and other projects, and I hope you will visit their Facebook page to watch the videos they have posted about them. Hopefully, you will come away as inspired as I was.
Monica Sheppard is a freelance graphic designer, beekeeper, mother and community supporter living in Rome.