LOCAL COLUMNIST: Civilizations require faith, family and country
When the founding fathers were penning words for the Constitution, even though much is lacking, one can tell that they were putting their faith in God, love for family and lastly, they upheld the principles of country.
However, they too, had tunnel vision and only saw as people those who resembled them in color. From my understanding, no female was on the writing team, and we know no one of color was considered. These two major groups were omitted and could not vote for many years after the ratification of the Constitution of the USA. These men who produced the Constitution were just plain humans like us who did not allow selfishness, greed and hatred to dominate them.
It was stated that Washington had a temper beyond belief, another of the founding fathers was not able to communicate verbally, and one of them had tremendous family debt to contend with. They were just ordinary people.
Actually, just as they were then, today we mortals are still calling for a more perfect union, which of course will never be on this side of the sun. There is nothing wrong with acknowledging a man’s humanity and his limitations. As Robert Browning said, “Ah, a man’s reach should exceed his grasp, Or what’s a heaven for?” That more perfect union comes by joining forces as a people to have as our priorities faith, family and country.
If we place faith, family and country in that order, reaching for excellence will be what we continue to strive for, and the people in this country will not get up every day not knowing what stupid move or decision will be made to bring chaos to their lives. When leaders cannot find the moral compass or standard of decency within themselves to stand for truth and fairness, we are on the path of moral decline.
As we all know, every great empire that ever existed has fallen. We all studied about the great empires of the past: Persian, Roman, Caliphate, Mongol and the British Empires are no more in greatness. There is only one kingdom of old that is still standing and will stand forever because it stands on righteousness.
When the leaders of these empires ignored the importance of these principles, the fall was inevitable. In order to keep a fire burning, it demands oxygen and fuel. Remove either from the equation and the flame goes out. Civilizations are far more difficult to define, but still demand a number of requirements to thrive. Some of the main requirements are large, centralized population and government, a surplus of food, religious unity, a complex division of labor and money collected through taxes.
We just passed a bill spending $1.5 trillion more than we can afford. We have surplus food, but because we are too selfish to figure out a way to disburse it, we have millions of people, mostly children, going to bed hungry every night. We are operating on borrowed money or being bought by billionaires who have a desire to own the country as well as the people. Religious freedom is a part of our foundation and yet we behave as if only our religion counts or matters. Greed and power are the controlling factors on the minds of our leaders. Many leaders who can speak up and put a halt to what is happening are too spineless and too fearful of the child leader who might throw a tantrum. He is surrounded by people who are afraid to put him in his play pen.
Many of us in this “God-Bless-America” country go to bed thinking evil and wake up with evil thoughts, making preparation to do harm by deed or word to our fellow traveler. Faith, family and country are the last things on our minds. As someone once stated the “Wicked are like the troubled sea which cannot rest,” each one of us has a role in calming the rage that exists in this sea of outrage, that is if we want to help extend the healthy life of America.
Willie Mae Samuel is a playwright and a director in Rome.