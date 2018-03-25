LOCAL COLUMNIST: Ben Carson, how dare you!
Ben Carson! How dare you spend $39,000 for a dining room table? What would make you think that you could carelessly spend the tax payers’ money? Without saying a word, you have approved the cutting of billions of dollars from the HUD budget, but that does not mean that it was to be used for you and your needs. Ben, are you and your wife foolish enough to think that — other than being a token — you were considered equal to the others? How foolish you are and have been. Must I remind you that you were merely on the trip with Trump to sell your book? As long as you remain in your place and keep your mouth shut, all is well.
When you signed the agreement to cut the HUD funds, do you not remember why that was being done? We told you that money was already designated for the items the president and his supporters needed. You must not have understood what draining the swamp meant. We were actually speaking of draining the government of funds as we transfer the government money, which is sometimes called the taxpayers’ money, to our individual bank accounts. “Draining the Swamp” was our little code phrase. We thought you knew. Here are a few of the small items we have purchased with some of the money that was cut from the impoverished people that you supported: $17,000 for custom rugs, $7,000 for "furniture pedestals," $5,000 for wallpaper, $12,800 for a custom conference table, $291,000 for office walls, $240,000 for "wood office furniture manufacturing," $25,000 for "case good furniture," $29,000 for "upholstered household furniture manufacturing," $10,000 for floor coverings. It only costs the government $3 million each trip that the president takes to Mar-a-Lago.
Ben, we realize that you do not believe that poverty exists, other than in the minds of people. Even we know better than that. You are supposed to be one of them, and you did not know that we have millions of children going to bed hungry every night? However, that does not bother us. Our children have never gone without a meal. What we plan to do for your people is return to giving them government boxes of food on a monthly basis. Those boxes will have powdered milk, canned meats and canned peanut butter. They have been drinking too many Cokes and buying potato chips on those food stamp cards. Can you believe that they spend the hard earned taxpayers’ money on potato chips?
Ben, you would not believe what I also discovered last week as I was watching Fox news. Some of those people live in real houses called Section 8 housing. I have assigned a committee to check into that. Impoverished people have no business living in houses with more than one bathroom. There are just certain privileges you people should have. If we let you have too much you may think that you are our equal. That is the reason my Dad and I did not rent to your kind. Things have just gotten out of control. This is what our friends in the Ku Klux Klan warned us about.
We are pressing and putting all of our energy and effort to get things back to the Great America Again level. You remember those days, I am sure. Let us not assume what you thought, Ben. You see, our question is when was America great for people like you? We Trump supporters remember when it was great for us, and that is why we are fighting so hard to return to that time. Was it when your people were shipped over during the Middle Passage? Was it when they were sold on the auction block? Was it when black men were used as studs to produce more slaves? Was it when you were beaten if you were caught reading? Was it when you were sharecroppers? Was it when the free slaves were caught and sold back into slavery? Was it when your people had to drink out of separate water fountains?
Was it when your schools were given the used books after the other more fortunate children had finished marking them up? Was it when you had to order your food from the back window and walk with it while eating? Was it when a black police could not arrest white citizens? He could just stop them and hold them until a white officer arrived to let them go. Was that the time? Was it when “staying in your place” was to hold your head down and not look a white person in the eye? Was it when you could not eat in diners and restaurants with whites? Was it the time when being stopped while driving, you could not speak because that was considered sassing? Was it when you had to be twice as qualified as your white counterpart in order to get the lowest job? Was that when the pay for doing the same job as your counterpart was less? Was that when no more than four black men could stand and talk without being arrested? Was it when blacks were hung in poplar trees without a trial?
Was that when at picnics for whites the entertainment was the hangings? Many times 10,000 onlookers would be there to enjoy the scene. For real entertainment, a fire would be set under the cross and the victim would be let down ever so slowly into the fire and pulled back up screaming, but his screams would only bring laughter and cheers from the picnickers. That would be done until there was no more movement from the individual, and then he would be dropped into the raging fire at the foot of the cross. Was this the time when America was great? Oh, Ben, how dare you forget the stony roads your people trod!
Willie Mae Samuel is a playwright and a director in Rome.