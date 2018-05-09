LOCAL COLUMNIST: Art is more than a nickname for Arthur
Rome-Floyd Planning Director Artagus Newell would be the first to agree. He is often referred to as “Art” for short, but if that were my point this would be a very short column.
At this moment what I really want to do is type a smiley face to denote the humor I intend with the above statement, but I find myself thinking, “Should I use that form of expression in this platform?” Herein lies the point of today’s column. How do we define the boundaries of expression, and what are we afraid of?
If you have been reading my columns thus far, you know that I love good grammar and believe that knowing and honoring the rules of communication is important, except when it’s not. This line of thinking makes for a very blurred line, but you could say that is what keeps life interesting.
This past week, I had the joy of watching the installation of a mural in my South Rome neighborhood by international muralist, Xaivier Ringer. Ringer lives in the Dominican Republic, but is a former resident of South Rome who knows what a great neighborhood it is. The mural is bold and colorful and geometric with the simple message of pride in the fact that “We are South Rome.” I’m not sure of the planning that occurred leading up to the actual installation, but I was so impressed to see that in just a few days, Ringer was able to layout and complete a beautiful and inspiring piece of public art that I will enjoy viewing on my many passes for years to come.
A few years ago, when we were celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Chiaha Harvest Fair, it took months of discussion to get a simple and appropriate monument to the locally historic event placed on Broad Street. The Rome Area Council for the Arts faced an equal process in the efforts to install a stunning sculpture of Ellen Axson Wilson, one of Rome’s most famous local artists, at the Town Green. I would bet that you may have forgotten that these two pieces even exist, as they have blended so seamlessly into the downtown landscape that we all know and love.
These two projects prompted the creation of the City of Rome Public Arts Committee that now serves as the sounding board for proposed outdoor art projects. I am thrilled that we have this committee in place, and hope to see many more engaging art installations in Rome’s future with this framework in place.
Public art seems to continue as a concern for some Romans, so let’s talk about why it matters. Public art provides an opportunity for the character, heritage and culture of a town to be displayed for the world to see. Last week I talked about varying human perspectives and the absolute truths that they hold, and it is absolute that the expression of our community’s character, heritage and culture will look different to different people. But, are varying perspectives a reason to eliminate, or a reason to increase the opportunity for said expressions?
We are all want to kvetch loudly when something we don’t like is allowed in our surroundings, but unless they hold ill intention, if their only crime is to not meet our aesthetics, do they really hurt us? I have been known to grouse about paint choices on a few of our downtown buildings over the years, only to learn that our historic guidelines do not restrict on the use of paint. Really? I have been involved with efforts to secure clearance for a downtown mural a time or two, and I would suggest that paint apparently does matter in some cases. I’ve never understood how garish color combinations and “decorative” elements are allowed on our historic buildings without question, while artistic creations installed with paint are not.
While this could read as a criticism of downtown leadership, it is really meant as a challenge to all of us to open our minds to more frequent expression of our town’s character. What are we afraid of? I would propose that our community is far more facetted than some of us realize, and that this is a good thing. Let’s stop worrying about whether we agree with everything that is proposed and let art do what it is supposed to: open our minds to the rich and diverse perspectives that surround us, and embrace the idea that “We are Rome.”
Monica Sheppard is a freelance graphic designer, beekeeper, mother and community supporter living in Rome.