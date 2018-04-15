LOCAL COLUMNIST: An attempt to destroy Obama or the Iran Deal?
Mr. Trump will go to any length to erase the legacy of President Obama. He has not the faintest idea what is outlined in the Iran Deal. All he knows is that President Obama signed it and is in agreement with it. That was all he needed to know in order to be against it. Iran and the United States, Britain, France, China, Russia and Germany and five other world powers reached a landmark agreement about the future of Iran's nuclear programs, and now Trump wants to make it null and void. This move is not about the deal. It is about attempting to erase the legacy of a man that he hates with passion.
Trump opens his mouth and says that the deal is the worst deal ever made by the USA. If asked by one of the reporters what part of the agreement he disagrees with, his answer would be all of it. I am almost sure he has not even read what is involved in the deal. I beg to differ with him about it being the worst deal. One of the worst deals ever made by the USA was to elect him as the president, hoping that he was capable of changing.
He can walk through this country tearing down street signs with Obama’s name. His legacy will remain. He can take his pen and reverse every bill signed into law by Obama. His legacy will remain. He can say that Obama will go down in history as the worst president who ever set foot in the White House. His legacy will remain. He has not the ability to enter the hearts and mind and souls of people who love and respect Obama. His legacy will remain.
Somehow, Trump thinks that he elevates himself when he degrades another individual’s accomplishments. Just before reading the particulars of the Iran Deal, someone needs to tell Trump that the spirit of a man lives in the hearts and minds of those who were impacted by him or her.
If anyone has Trump’s ear, he or she should read what the Iran Deal covers before they support him to back out of the deal. President Obama and other leaders were mainly concerned about protecting those countries in that region — like Israel — located in the vicinity of Iran’s nuclear plant. Fordow facility was used for building the nuclear weapons, and it was/is underground, which would be hard for any government to destroy. Iran agreed to convert Fordow into a research plant. When the deal was made the agreement was for the plant to be converted to conduct research. The Iranian government agreed to reduce their stockpile of Uranium by 98 percent. The Iranian government agreed to allow the inspectors to inspect the plant 24/7. The agreement was to be in effect for 10-15 years.
Does this sound like a bad deal when this was worked out with one of the most powerful, and one of the most dangerous, regimes in that region? Iran is no joke when it comes to power with which to reckon.
The agreement was that if Iran does not live up to its end of the deal all of those countries who signed the agreement can return to placing sanctions on them again. All of the decision makers have said that Iran is keeping its end of the deal. So this tells us that it is not about Iran breaking the agreement.
This is Trump’s way of tearing the agreement apart by calling it a bad deal made by President Obama. He is throwing out red meat to his base so that they will not read the Iran Deal. They will just take him at his word that it is a bad deal.
How can anyone trust a man who has been labeled as the biggest liar ever? If he would just tell the truth one time, all he would have to do is admit what most people with a heart and soul will also admit. Trump is attempting to erase the legacy of Barack Obama and is hiding behind the Iran deal or any other thing that he can hide behind.
Trump is not committed to diversity, equality or to the liberty at the heart of this nation. If Trump could admit this, the straw with which he is filled would fall from his soul and he would be a free man.
Willie Mae Samuel is a playwright and a director in Rome.