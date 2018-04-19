LOCAL COLUMNIST: Aging: It’ll Never Happen to Me
Aging. I’ve long thought it’ll never happen to me. My husband has been teasing me, telling me I was getting old. I didn’t want to hear it. However, I’ve recently been dealing with an eye problem which has certainly gotten my attention.
Time to see the retina specialist
Two weeks ago I learned that I have a hole in the macula of my left eye. Next week I will undergo eye surgery to correct that. The actual name of the procedure, I believe, is “vitrectomy… dissection”, or some such. E-c-t-o-m-y at the end of a word means something is being removed. I don’t know a lot about the mechanics of the procedure and that is just as well. However, I do know the surgical procedure I’m going to have causes cataracts. My vision will likely improve after surgery, then decline with the onset of the cataract and then I’ll have the cataract removed.
The retina specialist didn’t emphasize why I have the hole in my macula. He was more interested in how recently I noticed my vision changing because of it. The change in my vision, in that eye, makes things looked warped. It is like looking in one of those zany mirrors in the fun house at the fair. Although I have every confidence in the surgeon, I’m a nervous wreck. Nobody ever faces surgery without being nervous. Nobody.
I am grateful that there is a procedure to fix the eye problem I am having. We do not know what caused the problem. It is not hereditary. Neither of my parents ever had problems with their eyes. I am having trouble coming to terms with this eye problem of mine. However, I do think of all the health problems I do not have. I don’t have high blood pressure, diabetes or elevated cholesterol. As for my eyes, except for the problem at hand, my eyes are in good shape. I do not have glaucoma, and the eye muscles, and my peripheral vision are all excellent.
Aging: Deal with it
If you age well, it is genetic. If you want to know how you will age, look at your parents. You will undoubtedly age like they do. Mama and her siblings always looked a good deal younger than they were. This continued to be the case until late in life. I got those good genes because all of my life, I’ve always been taken for much younger than I am. I’ve had a lot of fun with that. My children got those great genes as well. Both now in their mid-thirties, they could easily pass for 20-somethings.
When I was about 42 years of age, a board certified plastic surgeon at Emory told me, “Your face is aging very well.” Wow! I’ll take it. The reason I went to him is because I had a mole in the middle of my face. I was annoyed by it and wanted it removed. He took care of it.
Good health is easy to take for granted. But when something goes wrong, you’ll be very aware of what you’re doing and what your doctor tells you. Actually, I’m in very good health. I have asthma, well-controlled on a steroid inhaler. I’m active. I ride my bicycle all the time. I have a 15-mile workout ride I do on the Berry College campus. I think about all the health issues I do not have. I’ve never smoked and I do not have any cardiac issues at all. I do not have high blood pressure, diabetes or high cholesterol.
Like the rest of us, I am aging. I always thought I would handle aging like Mama and Daddy did, with grace and class. They handled everything life ever presented them with grace and class. My daughter recently said, “Mama, I’m sure Grandma and Papa put on a brave face for something that was harder than it looked.” Indeed.
Aging, deal with it. Hopefully we age well, which means our quality of life is good. We all know how to live a healthy lifestyle. However, most of us don’t want to do it. If we all live long enough … we all age. It beats the alternative, doesn’t it?
Native Roman Pam Walker is a paralegal and welcomes email to her at pamtwalker@gmail.com.