LOCAL COLUMNIST: A royal memory
What does it take to get me up at 4 a.m.? Well, two things, either a film/television call, or a royal wedding!
There are a number of good reasons associated with watching such an historic event at such an early hour. Some of them are personal and some of them are artistic.
Any person who has spent as much time as me in the Episcopal Church would be most curious as to the music featured in the nuptials of Harry and Meghan.
I was not disappointed.
First, the organist: He was in top form at the keyboard of a world-class instrument. His accompanying of the splendid Anglican anthems was top notch, and he made the liturgical music that served as the service’s musical adhesive smoothly link the entire ceremony.
Sheku Kanneh-Mason was a brilliant cellist and endowed the event with his true artistic passion. A star is born.
The boys and men of the Windsor Chapel Choir were also state of the art: tone, articulation and spirit. What a treat to see the young choristers with anthems and hymns committed to memory and to hear the heavenly tones of these English singers. Thomas Tallis’ “If Ye Love Me” is a personal favorite, and also the favorite of a late Roman who I will tell of in just a moment.
As a traditionalist, I was eager and also apprehensive to hear the gospel choir, but the arrangement of “Lean on Me” was class personified. Good thing, this, and the tenor soloist was at the top of his game.
I wasn’t crazy about the soprano soloist, and in fact, I thought it was a boy soprano until the camera revealed the gender of the mature soprano. Chacun a son gout, they say.
I have a personal relationship and history with the site of the royal wedding, Windsor Castle.
As choral director at Berry College, it was my privilege to bring the choir to Windsor on occasions at the beginning of a number of our European and English tours. Visiting this historic setting was always a highlight of our tours.
I remember marveling at a suit of armor created for Henry the VIII. The designer manufactured a formal armored suit accommodating Henry’s, ah, notable girth, and this suit of armor on display is a testament to the monarch’s appetite for life and cuisine.
Windsor is an easy destination for American choirs arriving in England. It is an easy drive from Heathrow Airport to Windsor, and a group can visit, experience high British culture and crash at a hotel later in the day. Perfect travel timing.
We arrived in England on time with the skillful and on-time expertise of British Airways. We were to meet two Romans who are sadly no longer with us.
That trip, Vallie Orr and W.C. Owen elected to take a different air route to Heathrow and we were scheduled to meet them at the airport. We were to board our tour buses and travel to Windsor for the first tour event of our trip.
We arrived at the airport and panicked, I could not find Vallie and W.C. I paged them, I searched for them, but alas, no beloved Georgians could be found.
I made the executive decision to gather my American choral singers and head for Windsor. I knew that Val and W.C. were seasoned travelers and major Anglophiles. They would find us. Soon we arrived at Windsor and made our way along a well-designed tour.
At the end of Windsor tour, I returned to our bus, and on the back row of the tour bus sat two very unhappy citizens of Rome, Georgia. In the era before cell phones, somehow, we had missed our friends at the airport, and they had paid for their way from the airport to Windsor. To say that they were unhappy is a huge understatement. I was beyond chagrined. The two, especially Val, eventually forgave me (I think!), and we continued on our exciting concert tour.
As I noted, the choir of Windsor Chapel sang an anthem by Thomas Tallis. It is titled, “If Ye Love Me.” This anthem was Val’s favorite anthem sung by the choir at St. Peter’s of Rome. The choral rendition, at least for me, was a highlight of this royal wedding.
I know Valeria Orr would have risen early in order to watch the wedding on television. W.C. Owen would have watched as well, singing along with those grand Anglican hymns he knew so well from the Sunday services at St. Peter’s.
Despite missing Val and W.C. at the airport, I have strong and warm memories of the times I have been at Windsor and also of the little Windsor Village just below the castle.
What a privilege it was to take Berry College choral singers and Rome music lovers to one of the great places of English culture.
What a treat to watch the service from the New Mexico desert as the Royal couple begin a life of love and influence initiated from such a historic setting.
For this musician, the viewing offered a treasure trove of beautiful memories, both personal and professional.
Former Roman Harry Musselwhite is the author of “Martin the Guitar” and is an award-winning filmmaker.