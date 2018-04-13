LOCAL COLUMNIST: A Bullet and a Rose, Part IV
Previously, our investigation had entered the courts and the legal history of the Second Amendment. Its legislative history, its intentions and different modes of federalism in relation to the whole was pronounced. Now, I will end this short saga with a forceful reminder of the underappreciated points mentioned in other pieces and presentment of my final remark as to where we should venture afterwards with respect to our current situation.
Part I began by responding to the passion-filled, unreasonable and paranoid thought that the United States government would perform a reverse coup d’état against her own citizens. This conspiracy is thwarted by the Constitution and the institutions it forms. Demagoguery is seen but extinguished once frivolous and petty factions that promote such die. Tyranny, as defined in the Declaration of Independence, a long train of abuses and usurpations, realistically cannot possibly stand. Due to my redundancy in postulating the ridiculous idea of several citizens rising up against our professional Army in the hopes of pursuing any endeavor, however noble it may be, my readers are inured to my message and have hopefully retained my reasoning. The most compelling of which is represented in the question that follows. What are ten Armalite rifles held by rudimentary farmers and untrained passionate people to do against a trained tanker in their M1?
Part II stands to advance the proposal that if the United States were to provide for a long train of abuses and usurpations, and the citizenry were to fight back, the men and women of our military would not aid the citizenry. I fault such quick assumptions and pronounce a rebuttal. Our political system allows men and women to enter office with the ebb and flow of political change. These passions are satisfied by the House of Representatives, a dynamic body, and cooled by the Senate, a static body. The president is typically at odds with Congress, and when they are in unison, it is never for more than two years. Unless there is some national intrigue that plagues Washington, then no formulation and execution of a steady, despotic plan can be attempted.
Part III carries the conversation to the Second Amendment as a legal text, metamorphosing the theoretical to the legal. Our founders feared a standing and professional army, hoping the federal government would rely on militias of citizen soldiers to carry out all military defense. In 1789, Congress abandoned their ideal and created our current professional military. With the idea of this professional army becoming a reality, the delegates that assembled to create the Bill of Rights, that was ratified in 1790, found it necessary that the states have their respective defenses not taken away by the federal government. This equates to the Second Amendment guaranteeing the protection of the state militias from disbarment by the federal government. States were heavily relied on, much greater than they are now. These differing types of federalism we are being exposed to are hard to grasp, especially by those who are entrenched in a personally favored and politically-biased account of history. In our founding, states were seen as the protectors of the individual from the federal government. It is also a dangerous practice to involve the legal with the political and viewing them as one in the same, but this is for another piece.
As for now, we must resign ourselves to the fact that the Second Amendment has become an individual right, breaking the nation’s lifelong precedent of maintaining it as a state’s right. The new precedent holds only for the constitutional protection of handguns for self-defense and ownership. In our resignation, we are accepting our current situation and able to soberly deliberate on a positive course of action.
For myself, I am troubled that such longstanding precedent was broken, but I am comforted in knowing that it did not extend too far. I feel each state should maintain whether or not they allow Armalite rifles or other weaponry or firearm that exceeds a deer rifle’s caliber. I anticipate with the highest hope that intransigent minds will read this and observe a need to inquire further. I write this with the most zealous affectation and the most ardent of spirits. I digress from this small series in the hopes that a succinctly written conclusion will best deliver a forceful influence to readers.
Greyson Oswalt-Smith is a political science major at Kennesaw State University who plans on going to law school. He enjoys being politically involved locally, and serves on the Sara Hightower Regional Library System Board of Trustees. He may be reached at oswalt0426@gmail.com.