LOCAL COLUMNIST: A bullet and a rose, part III
Previously, we discussed the outcome of an unlikely situation that is postulated by many as a defense for individuals to carry Armalite rifles and other firearms that are more than necessary for self defense from an impossible enemy. Next, it is important for us to take a look at how the nation has viewed the Second Amendment before the NRA became the largest special interest group in Washington, affecting our laws forever.
In the year of our founding, our fathers were cautious of a professional and standing army. Their thoughts on the subject were that all citizens were to be soldiers. They idealized the citizen soldiers of ancient Rome and Greece and feared that a standing army may grow too powerful to be overthrown. An important point is to be made here. The power of creating and maintaining the military was given solely to Congress, and they passed legislation to form a permanent military force in 1789. The Second Amendment was ratified shortly thereafter. As we continue we must know that the Supreme Court, when forming the law of the land via interpretation, interpreting a vague clause such as the Second Amendment, the Court must turn to the debates and intent behind the convention that authored the verbiage.
Before the courts look to the history and intent of legislation or an amendment, they look to the text of the law first and foremost. When no conclusions can be drawn from the text of the law, then history and intent is relied on. The Second Amendment is one that gives scholars an arduous task due to two commas. The second and third commas in the clause has brought constitutional intellectuals to the drawing board. These commas can be including or excluding the phrase they possess. If it is inclusive, it is seen as being an individual right to bear arms. If the phrase is exclusive, it reads the Second Amendment as a right for militias to bear arms; the federal government may not strip the state governments’ of their firearms.
Therefore, since the text conveys multiple shades, a look at the history and intent is necessary for an informed understanding of the legal concept. We will start with the point of ratification and Supreme Court rulings that followed.
In 1791, the Bill of Rights was officially ratified. This was two years after the passage of legislation authorizing the United States to create and maintain a professional and standing army. One may ask the following: since there is a standing army in place at the time of ratification, and the militia the founders wanted was no longer needed, how could the Second Amendment protect state militias and not the individual right? To that, the courts have answered that the Second Amendment was written to forbid the federal government from stripping the state militias of their arms. For in the unlikely situation of a long train of abuses and usurpations, the founders called upon the people to replace the government and create a new through the state militias. The state governments would then ratify a new federal government as they did in 1789 with the U.S. Constitution. With a standing army now in place as of 1789, a fear of federal overreach was countered with the Second Amendment.
The courts are the final judges of what laws and clauses in the Constitution mean. They follow a concept of following legal precedent to instill a respect and stability in all interpretations and the law that follows. There have been very few interpreting the Second Amendment, but those courts that have, have consistently ruled that the amendment is a protection of the state militias from the federal government. They generally disregarded the individual right argument as nonsense. If the state legislature passed an individual privilege to own a firearm, which most did for hunting and protection, they may own a firearm. This was the public understanding of the Second Amendment until the NRA, a special interest group that began the first prominent individual right movement, formed and changed the public’s understanding in the 1970s. This was also stable precedent until 2008.
District of Colombia v. Helen was the first court case to present the Second Amendment as a way to protect an individual’s right to own a firearm, in particular a handgun. This expanded the legal scope of the Second Amendment from a state militia protection to a protection of the individual. The justification for the protection in short was for self-defense, not the security of a free state as it would be for the state militias. This addition in the scope of protections strays from precedent, possibly in reaction to a changing society, which is not an uncommon thing to do in interpreting the Constitution. It is funny how a misinformed public can back the irony of conservatives as being originalists. A true conservative, at least a true originalist, would disavow this recent interpretation and continue to advocate the true intent of the Second Amendment regardless of societal changes.
So now that the reader is more informed of the legal history of the Second Amendment and the recent creation of the protection of an individual’s right to a firearm for self-defense, what’s next? The means in which self-defense may be achieved and other uses of a firearm by an individual that are necessary.
Greyson Oswalt-Smith is a political science major at Kennesaw State University who plans on going to law school. He enjoys being politically involved locally, and serves on the Sara Hightower Board of Trustees. He may be reached at oswalt0426@gmail.com.