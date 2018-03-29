LOCAL COLUMNINST: Of ‘college daze’ gone by
People frequently ask me how I get ideas for the column. Typically, I consider the time of year, and whether there is a holiday forthcoming. Events taking place in Rome, a historically significant date in history, and experiences of my family and me. Observations. A funny story. All things from which my ideas originate. This week, it’s memories of my days at Shorter.
Many years ago, when Shorter was a women’s finishing school, they had two literary societies. Eunomia, which later evolved to Epsilon Sigma Sorority. The other, Polymnia, later evolved to Pi Sigma Sorority.
PI SIGMA SORORITY: You know that big hill at Shorter University, to the left of the campus entrance? Every Spring Pi Sigma sorority girls would mark that hill with the Greek letters for Pi Sig with lime. Subsequently, when the grass came up, there in all their glorious green splendor were our sorority letters! I was very saddened to learn, as I did several years ago, that Pi Sigma Sorority is no more. Epsilon Sigma Sorority survived and subsequently transitioned to a national sorority.
I am a Shorter graduate. Pi Sigma sorority, which I pledged my sophomore year, had a reputation as the party girl sorority. All I knew was that all my good friends were in that sorority. Smart, high achieving young women, they liked to have fun. Those young women were cheerleaders, basketball players, and class officers. They were on the Dean’s list every semester.
COLLEGE DAZE: One year, some girl got a 50-pound terrarium for Christmas and she brought it with her to campus. Somebody stole it in plain sight. Nobody saw anything. Nobody knew anything. It was all the Dean of Women could do to keep a straight face when she announced that there would be a room search.
The Pi Sigs all rushed off to their rooms, to hide the liquor they had which was leftover from a party the week before Christmas vacation. You know, Shorter is a Baptist institution of higher learning and they would never stand for liquor on campus. Everybody put the liquor in pillow cases and hung them out the window, waiting for the ensuing room search.
Behind the women’s dormitories, and the library, is an access road to campus. Some A.L.E. fraternity brothers were leaving campus. Headed to their favorite pizza joint, they looked up just in time to see everybody pulling those pillowcases back into the rooms rapid fire. They all said it was a hilarious sight. The A.L.E. brothers knew what was going on. Room search. The terrarium was never found. Can you believe that?
ANDRETTI ZOOMS UP SHORTER HILL: Picture it. The fall of 1974. A beautiful fall day on the campus of Shorter College. The leaves are at their peak of color and Mario, as was his habit, was zooming way too fast up Shorter hill. A freshman from Miami, Florida, he drove a red Mustang. Mario Andretti. Yes. That Andretti. The racing folks. Campus Police stopped him. He handed his driver’s license to the campus police. Before the officer looked at it, he said to Mario, “Who do you think you are? Mario Andretti?” When the officer saw Mario’s license, he was stunned. After a moment, the officer said, “Can I have your autograph?”
Growing up in Rome, mine was an idyllic childhood. I have numerous happy memories and have known so many great people through the years. I have a deep and abiding appreciation for the history of Rome, its heritage, its traditions and its people. I know you will continue to appreciate Rome, and always have time for a good story.
Native Roman Pam Walker is a paralegal, and welcomes your email to her at pamtwalker@gmail.com.