Breaking News
Life was simpler when there were rotary phones
My fondest memories of rotary phones are from my teenage years. I’m sure I caused my parents no end of frustration as I pulled the cord from our dining room to the hallway so I could close the door and have “private” conversations with my friends. It was easy for my folks to set limits — “be off that phone in 30 minutes.”
These days, being “on the phone” means that heads are bent over a screen as our children furiously text or play at any number of apps that emerge on a daily basis. Phones are different now and just one of the many “screens” to which our children have access. The social connectedness that is provided by all these gizmos is just as important to our kids as it was to us when we were younger.
We want our kids to be connected, yet most parents worry about the amount of time that children spend online, the tools they use and the sites they visit. We want to accommodate their needs, after all, 90 percent of homework is now completed online, and we also want to allow them to be like all their other friends. Setting boundaries has become more complicated as it is difficult to “see and hear” what our kids are up to online.
The American Academy of Pediatrics (www.app.org) has a wealth of information about children, teens and computer use. One outstanding article, “Children and Media-Tips for Parents,” provides a variety of practical suggestions and I encourage you to check it out (online, of course). The AAP recommends that children younger than 18 months have no online time other than video chatting. They suggest that children 18-24 months watch digital media only when accompanied by an adult. This may seem strange as many parents lean on TV and other screens to keep children occupied. The rationale behind these recommendations is that children learn much through interacting with others and hearing adults talk. Seeing and hearing what your toddler is seeing and hearing when online allows you to reinforce lessons when offline. It increases interaction time between parents and children and also increases your child’s vocabulary. This is a powerful predictor of later school success.
Below are three other suggestions for managing the non-rotary phone era in which we live.
Set time limits on computer use
Most pediatricians recommend that parents limit screen access to 2 hours a day for young children. We know that many families allow even more time. Consider this, if you allow your child to use “screens” for 4 hours a day, they are spending 28 hours of time each week in front of a screen, be that video game screen, cell phone screen or computer screen. That is a lot of time, and it is time not spent interacting with others or engaging in reading or exercise. Setting time limits is especially important for young children and fortunately, fairly easy to monitor. Limits become more difficult as children become older. To set limits, yes, even for teens, I recommend that you compare notes with other parents in your child’s peer group, consider your children’s needs/age/school requirements and think hard about your family needs and values. Write down the limits (note: this is for your benefit, not your child’s). Be consistent with the limits yet flexible as appropriate to the situation. Some days children may need more time for homework or maybe there is something special they want to do and you are willing to allow. Children who have regular periods “off” screen are more engaged in family activities, demonstrate improved “face to face” social skills and are more likely to participate in other great learning activities, e.g., reading, building with blocks, outside play. The time limits can adjust upwards as appropriate as children age and teens can be involved in the discussion on boundaries, though I recommend that parents have an upper limit in mind.
Put protections in place on your home network
There are a variety of no- and low-cost options that parents can set up on home networks. Some of these prohibit certain sites and some automatically shut down the device when time limits are reached. Many allow parents to see what sites are visited. It is important that we as parents periodically review sites our children visit and remember that not all “kid friendly” sites are really kid friendly. Visit them and vet them as even the best systems are not foolproof and do not take the place of parental monitoring and conversation. You will no doubt be asked by your child about the reason that you prohibit certain sites and this provides a good opportunity to talk about family values.
Discuss online safety, etiquette and appropriate computer use
Things that are posted online are there forever. Bullying should not be allowed. We should caution children about the dangers that an online world can provide and give them safety rules, e.g., do not give out home address or age or send photos unless they have your permission and you have vetted the site.
Life may have been simpler when we only had rotary phones, but the digital world provides a wealth of great opportunities. As parents, it is up to us to help our children navigate this digital world with balance.
Tina Bartleson is the executive director of the Exchange Club Family Resource Center, which provides in-home parent education and mentoring to families with children 0-12 years. She has 29 years experience working with families and may be contacted through www.exchangeclubfrc.org.